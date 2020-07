Amenities

Spacious 5 bedroom with 3.5 baths. Home offers new carpet and wood flooring, gourmet kitchen with granite countertops and walk in pantry, large family room with electric fireplace, study with french doors on first floor, huge master suite with garden tub, separate shower and dual vanities, bedrooms and game room upstairs, sprinkler system, community playground and swimming pool, close to everything!