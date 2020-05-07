1121 Lake Hollow Drive

Amenities

Beautiful 3 bedroom home in the Lakeview Estates section of Paloma Creek South. Home is situated a short distance from lakeside pool, clubhouse, playground and lakeside hike and bike trails. Home has covered front porch and back patio. Large kitchen with gas cooktop and oven. Lots of cabinet, counter, island and pantry space make this home ideal. Home has split bedrooms, dual sinks, large garden tub, separate shower and large walk in closet in master. Large backyard with peach tree is a plus. Do not miss this home, as it won't be here long. Available for July 1st move-in.