1121 Lake Hollow Drive
Last updated May 7 2020 at 5:43 AM

1121 Lake Hollow Drive

1121 Lake Hollow Drive · No Longer Available
1121 Lake Hollow Drive, Paloma Creek South, TX 75068

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
pool
playground
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
Beautiful 3 bedroom home in the Lakeview Estates section of Paloma Creek South. Home is situated a short distance from lakeside pool, clubhouse, playground and lakeside hike and bike trails. Home has covered front porch and back patio. Large kitchen with gas cooktop and oven. Lots of cabinet, counter, island and pantry space make this home ideal. Home has split bedrooms, dual sinks, large garden tub, separate shower and large walk in closet in master. Large backyard with peach tree is a plus. Do not miss this home, as it won't be here long. Available for July 1st move-in.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Does 1121 Lake Hollow Drive have any available units?
1121 Lake Hollow Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Paloma Creek South, TX.
What amenities does 1121 Lake Hollow Drive have?
Some of 1121 Lake Hollow Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1121 Lake Hollow Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1121 Lake Hollow Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1121 Lake Hollow Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1121 Lake Hollow Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Paloma Creek South.
Does 1121 Lake Hollow Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1121 Lake Hollow Drive offers parking.
Does 1121 Lake Hollow Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1121 Lake Hollow Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1121 Lake Hollow Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1121 Lake Hollow Drive has a pool.
Does 1121 Lake Hollow Drive have accessible units?
No, 1121 Lake Hollow Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1121 Lake Hollow Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1121 Lake Hollow Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1121 Lake Hollow Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1121 Lake Hollow Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

