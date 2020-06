Amenities

Unit Amenities w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Olmos Park Treasure! This downstairs unit is full of charm and in an excellent location that is walking distance to restaurants, retail, and more. AHISD schools. Washer and Dryer connection that is not shared, pets case by case. Owner prefers 1 car per unit. Upstairs unit coming available soon, too!