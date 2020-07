Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities

3 Bedroom 2 Bath Country Home available now - Lovely 3-2-2 country lease property in excellent condition!

Enter into nice living room, with kitchen and utility in back. Master bedroom has its own bath. Large unfenced lot, great views all around! Enjoy the quiet country life! Get that country feel but not far from shopping.



Call today to set up your private viewing of the home.



682-213-0438

Admin Fee $150.00

No Pets

No Farm animals

No Trailers



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4544721)