816 Rivers Creek Lane
Last updated June 12 2019 at 11:00 AM

816 Rivers Creek Lane

816 Rivers Creek Ln · No Longer Available
Location

816 Rivers Creek Ln, Oak Point, TX 75068

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
Beautifully updated two story traditional with brick and stone exterior. Upon entering you'll notice the soft neutral color pallet throughout with stunning updated floors which flow the main living areas. The gorgeous kitchen is the heart of the home with sight lines to the living and dining area and boasts Whirlpool stainless appliances, decorative light fixtures and ample prep space for preparing meals. The master suite is conveniently located on the first floor with an en suite bath, oversized walk-in closet and views of the pool sized backyard. All secondary bedrooms are oversized with walk-in closets. There's also a spacious upstairs game room! Don't miss this truly turn-key home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 816 Rivers Creek Lane have any available units?
816 Rivers Creek Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oak Point, TX.
What amenities does 816 Rivers Creek Lane have?
Some of 816 Rivers Creek Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 816 Rivers Creek Lane currently offering any rent specials?
816 Rivers Creek Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 816 Rivers Creek Lane pet-friendly?
No, 816 Rivers Creek Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oak Point.
Does 816 Rivers Creek Lane offer parking?
Yes, 816 Rivers Creek Lane offers parking.
Does 816 Rivers Creek Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 816 Rivers Creek Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 816 Rivers Creek Lane have a pool?
Yes, 816 Rivers Creek Lane has a pool.
Does 816 Rivers Creek Lane have accessible units?
No, 816 Rivers Creek Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 816 Rivers Creek Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 816 Rivers Creek Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 816 Rivers Creek Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 816 Rivers Creek Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

