Oak Point, TX
617 Lamp Post Lane
Last updated April 10 2020 at 7:23 PM

617 Lamp Post Lane

617 Lamp Post Lane · No Longer Available
Location

617 Lamp Post Lane, Oak Point, TX 75068

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Better photos are coming soon--Owner is painting the interior for you!! Come see this cute-as-a-button home in Oak Point, which is located close to shops, restaurants, and Lake Lewisville! It's the privacy and comfort of a small town feel, with the convenience of everyday life. This 3-bedroom, 2-bath home has a HUGE yard in both front and back. Couple that with the covered back patio, making a great way to spend your days and evenings. Refrigerator is included, and washer and dryer can stay if needed. Owner will change air filters and be responsible for routine maintenance of the septic. Pets to be accepted on a case-by-case basis. Love the free spirit of quiet living? Then you've come to the right home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 617 Lamp Post Lane have any available units?
617 Lamp Post Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oak Point, TX.
What amenities does 617 Lamp Post Lane have?
Some of 617 Lamp Post Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 617 Lamp Post Lane currently offering any rent specials?
617 Lamp Post Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 617 Lamp Post Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 617 Lamp Post Lane is pet friendly.
Does 617 Lamp Post Lane offer parking?
Yes, 617 Lamp Post Lane offers parking.
Does 617 Lamp Post Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 617 Lamp Post Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 617 Lamp Post Lane have a pool?
No, 617 Lamp Post Lane does not have a pool.
Does 617 Lamp Post Lane have accessible units?
No, 617 Lamp Post Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 617 Lamp Post Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 617 Lamp Post Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 617 Lamp Post Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 617 Lamp Post Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

