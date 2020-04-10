617 Lamp Post Lane

Amenities

Better photos are coming soon--Owner is painting the interior for you!! Come see this cute-as-a-button home in Oak Point, which is located close to shops, restaurants, and Lake Lewisville! It's the privacy and comfort of a small town feel, with the convenience of everyday life. This 3-bedroom, 2-bath home has a HUGE yard in both front and back. Couple that with the covered back patio, making a great way to spend your days and evenings. Refrigerator is included, and washer and dryer can stay if needed. Owner will change air filters and be responsible for routine maintenance of the septic. Pets to be accepted on a case-by-case basis. Love the free spirit of quiet living? Then you've come to the right home!