418 Ensign Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated fireplace oven

Unit Amenities fireplace oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

Great location if you want to be close to the lake. The home is walking distance to the lake and the yacht club. Bring your boat, fishing poles and enjoy your afternoon on the water. This 4 bedroom home has been updated and ready for you to move in. The back patio is just waiting to host-guest or ready for you to grab a book and enjoy nature. Kids can play in the fort in the trees and you get a half acre to do it on. This is truly a nice peaceful location that will make you want to relax and enjoy the outdoors. Come get away from the stresses of work and traffic and enjoy this country lake living just outside of town.