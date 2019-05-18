All apartments in Oak Point
Oak Point, TX
418 Ensign Lane
418 Ensign Lane

418 Ensign Ln · No Longer Available
Location

418 Ensign Ln, Oak Point, TX 75068

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Great location if you want to be close to the lake. The home is walking distance to the lake and the yacht club. Bring your boat, fishing poles and enjoy your afternoon on the water. This 4 bedroom home has been updated and ready for you to move in. The back patio is just waiting to host-guest or ready for you to grab a book and enjoy nature. Kids can play in the fort in the trees and you get a half acre to do it on. This is truly a nice peaceful location that will make you want to relax and enjoy the outdoors. Come get away from the stresses of work and traffic and enjoy this country lake living just outside of town.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 418 Ensign Lane have any available units?
418 Ensign Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oak Point, TX.
What amenities does 418 Ensign Lane have?
Some of 418 Ensign Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 418 Ensign Lane currently offering any rent specials?
418 Ensign Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 418 Ensign Lane pet-friendly?
No, 418 Ensign Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oak Point.
Does 418 Ensign Lane offer parking?
No, 418 Ensign Lane does not offer parking.
Does 418 Ensign Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 418 Ensign Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 418 Ensign Lane have a pool?
No, 418 Ensign Lane does not have a pool.
Does 418 Ensign Lane have accessible units?
No, 418 Ensign Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 418 Ensign Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 418 Ensign Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 418 Ensign Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 418 Ensign Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

