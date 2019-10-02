3448 Hockley Ranch Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities game room

Like NEW HOUSE with 3 Bedrooms, Game Room, 2 baths in a great community close to elementary, middle schools. Granite counter tops in the kitchen and all stainless steel appliances. Wonderful Open concept kitchen and dining that opens into the family room, Enjoy outdoor living in a large covered Patio and a very nice backyard. Master bedroom with attached bath, walk-in closet and double vanity. The house features a spacious game room with a walk in closet and 2 more bedrooms and full bath. The house has great wooden floors in high traffic areas. Sprinkler system and house has pre-wired for security system. I 35 is very accessible and conveniently located to different shopping, restaurants within minutes.