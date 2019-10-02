All apartments in Northlake
Last updated October 2 2019 at 8:25 PM

3448 Hockley Ranch Road

3448 Hockley Ranch Rd · No Longer Available
Location

3448 Hockley Ranch Rd, Northlake, TX 76262

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
Like NEW HOUSE with 3 Bedrooms, Game Room, 2 baths in a great community close to elementary, middle schools. Granite counter tops in the kitchen and all stainless steel appliances. Wonderful Open concept kitchen and dining that opens into the family room, Enjoy outdoor living in a large covered Patio and a very nice backyard. Master bedroom with attached bath, walk-in closet and double vanity. The house features a spacious game room with a walk in closet and 2 more bedrooms and full bath. The house has great wooden floors in high traffic areas. Sprinkler system and house has pre-wired for security system. I 35 is very accessible and conveniently located to different shopping, restaurants within minutes.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3448 Hockley Ranch Road have any available units?
3448 Hockley Ranch Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Northlake, TX.
What amenities does 3448 Hockley Ranch Road have?
Some of 3448 Hockley Ranch Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3448 Hockley Ranch Road currently offering any rent specials?
3448 Hockley Ranch Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3448 Hockley Ranch Road pet-friendly?
No, 3448 Hockley Ranch Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Northlake.
Does 3448 Hockley Ranch Road offer parking?
No, 3448 Hockley Ranch Road does not offer parking.
Does 3448 Hockley Ranch Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3448 Hockley Ranch Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3448 Hockley Ranch Road have a pool?
No, 3448 Hockley Ranch Road does not have a pool.
Does 3448 Hockley Ranch Road have accessible units?
No, 3448 Hockley Ranch Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3448 Hockley Ranch Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3448 Hockley Ranch Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 3448 Hockley Ranch Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 3448 Hockley Ranch Road does not have units with air conditioning.

