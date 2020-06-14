219 Apartments for rent in North Richland Hills, TX with gym
Contrary to the name, there aren't really any hills in North Richland Hills to speak of. Nobody knows for sure how they came up with the name of the town, actually.
This suburb in the fast-growing Dallas/Fort Worth metroplex is actually the third largest city in Tarrant County on the Fort Worth side. Locals call this popular town NRH for short. How popular is it? Well, the population is really exploding, having grown by 15% between 2000 and 2012 alone. There's a lot to like about living in NRH, from safe streets, lots of green space and all the businesses you'd ever need. It's also conveniently located next to the popular "Mid-Cities" area that includes Hurst, Euless and Bedford.
Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to North Richland Hills renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.
Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.
Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.
If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.
Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!
Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.