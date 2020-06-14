219 Apartments for rent in North Richland Hills, TX with gym

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 01:01pm
$
14 Units Available
Venue at Hometown
9012 Courtenay St, North Richland Hills, TX
Studio
$1,149
901 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,079
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,379
1134 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments close to schools, shops and restaurants. Units feature large garden tubs with separate stand-up shower, built-in wine racks and private patio/balcony.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
23 Units Available
Enclave at Hometown
8601 Ice House Dr, North Richland Hills, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,050
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1491 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,709
1444 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:13pm
$
6 Units Available
Castlewinds
4205 Rufe Snow Dr, North Richland Hills, TX
1 Bedroom
$870
626 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
920 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Castlewinds in North Richland Hills. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:16pm
25 Units Available
Oxford at Iron Horse
6100 Browning Dr, North Richland Hills, TX
1 Bedroom
$980
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,104
1059 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This non-smoking community is minutes from area shops and parks. On-site amenities include a resort-like pool, playground, billiards centers and heated spa. Each home includes 9-foot ceilings, bay windows and garden tubs.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
17 Units Available
Grayson Ridge
6901 NE Loop 820, North Richland Hills, TX
1 Bedroom
$900
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,232
989 sqft
Resort-style pool and hot tub. BUsiness center and shared library. Faux hardwood flooring, crown molding, two-tone paint. Immediate access to I-820.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
13 Units Available
The Delano at North Richland Hills
6250 Rosewood Dr, North Richland Hills, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,228
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1304 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,764
1580 sqft
1-4 bedrooms available just off I-820. Recently renovated in highly modern style, with stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, fireplaces and roomy walk-in closets. Laundry, pool and 24-hour gym on-site. Maintenance available around the clock.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
12 Units Available
The Meadows at North Richland Hills
8515 Boulevard 26, North Richland Hills, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,362
1102 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,485
1196 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$2,040
1388 sqft
Minutes from I-820 and close to Tarrant County Junior College. Stylish apartments with in-unit laundry, patio or balcony, and a modern kitchen with appliances. Community includes concierge service, pool and tennis court.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
31 Units Available
26 at City Point
4201 City Point Dr, North Richland Hills, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,010
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
1083 sqft
WELCOME TO 26 AT CITY POINT 26 at City Point combines luxury features and designer interiors with the peaceful suburban location of North Richland Hills to create the ultimate lifestyle of comfort and convenience.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
16 Units Available
Dolce Living Home Town
6100 Ashbury St, North Richland Hills, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,180
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
1104 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,965
1430 sqft
Exquisite apartments with designer pendant lighting, espresso custom cabinets and carpeted bedrooms. Community luxuries include a yoga and aerobics room, poker room and Wi-Fi lounge. Close to I-820. Near Walker's Creek Park.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
9 Units Available
The Abbey at Hightower
6889 Hightower Dr, North Richland Hills, TX
1 Bedroom
$929
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
994 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This luxury community is in a private neighborhood. North Richland Hills area provides great shopping and entertainment options. For those who stay home, a movie theater, pool and gym are available. In-unit washer-dryer hookups.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
Contact for Availability
Emerald Park Apartments
8341 Emerald Hills Way, North Richland Hills, TX
1 Bedroom
$915
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
972 sqft
Nestled in North Richland Hills, Texas on a secluded street canopied by stately oak trees is a uniquely original residential rental community. Emerald Park Apartment Homes offers something for every taste.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
23 Units Available
Boulders
575 NE Loop 820, Hurst, TX
1 Bedroom
$900
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1020 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1352 sqft
Gated community in Hurst, Texas, close to I-820. Other nearby cities include Fort Worth and Arlington. Apartments have high ceilings with European-style kitchens and plenty of storage. Seven different floor plans to choose from.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
13 Units Available
Desert Sands
5709 E Belknap St, Haltom City, TX
Studio
$682
327 sqft
1 Bedroom
$772
421 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Desert Sands Apartments, conveniently located close to Highway 820, Interstate 35W, and Highways 121 and 183, offers a beautiful, lush, and landscaped community and style of living.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:27pm
$
29 Units Available
Creek on Callway
3830 Booth Calloway Rd, Richland Hills, TX
Studio
$790
512 sqft
1 Bedroom
$835
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
1065 sqft
A thoughtfully designed community with black-on-black appliances gourmet kitchens, and wood blinds. Washer and dryer connections in-unit. Upgraded lighting, faux wood floors, and two-tone paint. Spacious exterior area.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:21pm
1 Unit Available
Plantation West
612 Booth Calloway, Richland Hills, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,084
1063 sqft
(RLNE2752697)
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
9 Units Available
Grand Estates At Keller
500 N Tarrant Pkwy, Keller, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,130
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,379
1148 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Onsite clubhouse features pool, gym, media center and gift wrapping station. 1-3 bedroom units have garden tubs, hardwood floors and full-size washers and dryers. Close to I-820, I-30W, Keller Place Mall and numerous restaurants.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:40pm
7 Units Available
North Hills Place
3817 Booth Calloway, Richland Hills, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
975 sqft
Discover your next home at North Hills Place Apartments in Fort Worth. Be sure to come for a visit to see the available floorplan options. The professional leasing team is ready for you to visit.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 01:01pm
$
21 Units Available
Republic Park Vista
8625 Ray White Rd, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,039
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,389
1007 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,609
1277 sqft
North of Forth Worth near Keller, Republic Park Vista is sure to wow residents, from the in-unit laundry and hardwood floors to the car wash area and 24-hr gym. Near I-35W and I-820.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 01:01pm
$
Fossil
34 Units Available
Belterra
7001 Sandshell Blvd, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$999
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,219
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,669
1327 sqft
Comfortable apartments in a secure gated complex north of Forth Worth. Close to the I-35 and 15 minutes from downtown by car. Residents have access to gardens, clubhouse, swimming pool and fitness center
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:41pm
Bedford Meadows
17 Units Available
Pecan Creek
2500 Central Dr, Bedford, TX
1 Bedroom
$898
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
868 sqft
Pecan Creek offers urban living with a suburban feel. This pet-friendly community is close to all the cultural attractions of the Mid-Cities, Dallas and Fort Worth.
Verified

1 of 65

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
32 Units Available
The View of Fort Worth
1852 E Northside Dr, Fort Worth, TX
Studio
$1,170
672 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,335
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,935
1109 sqft
Live your best life inside one of our 300 studios, one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments where luxurious finishes and first-rate fixtures guarantee your wellbeing.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:14pm
19 Units Available
Reserve at Central Park
2300 Central Park Blvd, Bedford, TX
1 Bedroom
$900
632 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
915 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Reserve at Central Park in Bedford. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 12:29pm
Keller Town Center
11 Units Available
Arthouse
251 Town Center Ln, Keller, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,045
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
1203 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location, just steps from the Parks at Town Center. Residents enjoy units with laundry, patio or balcony, and granite counters. Pet-friendly community offers 24-hour maintenance, courtyard, and pool.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:28pm
$
21 Units Available
Enclave on Golden Triangle Apartments
5001 Golden Triangle Blvd, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,005
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1083 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,790
1473 sqft
Amenities galore in this green community. Basketball court, dog park, and round-the-clock gym and maintenance. Pets welcome. Recently renovated, air-conditioned units. Close to Trinity Springs Middle School and I-35W.
City Guide for North Richland Hills, TX

Contrary to the name, there aren't really any hills in North Richland Hills to speak of. Nobody knows for sure how they came up with the name of the town, actually.

This suburb in the fast-growing Dallas/Fort Worth metroplex is actually the third largest city in Tarrant County on the Fort Worth side. Locals call this popular town NRH for short. How popular is it? Well, the population is really exploding, having grown by 15% between 2000 and 2012 alone. There's a lot to like about living in NRH, from safe streets, lots of green space and all the businesses you'd ever need. It's also conveniently located next to the popular "Mid-Cities" area that includes Hurst, Euless and Bedford.

Having trouble with Craigslist North Richland Hills? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in North Richland Hills, TX

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to North Richland Hills renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

