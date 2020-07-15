/
3 bedroom apartments
216 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Nolanville, TX
212 Sims Ridge
212 Sims Ridge Dr, Nolanville, TX
This 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with a 2 car garage features a refrigerator, fenced backyard, washer and dryer connections, an electric range and dishwasher. Pets welcomed. Approved pets require a paid $300 non-refundable fee per pet.
210 Cedar Ridge Drive
210 Cedar Ridge Dr, Nolanville, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1673 sqft
210 Cedar Ridge Drive Available 04/16/20 210 Cedar Ridge Dr, Nolanville - This 3 bedroom 2 bath with study single family home is located in Nolanville. Neutral color palette ensures that your furniture will go well with the color scheme.
1212 E Avenue H
1212 E Avenue H, Nolanville, TX
3 Bedrooms
$760
1040 sqft
Nice and affordable three bedroom in Nolanville! This charmer features a spacious livingroom with laminate flooring. The kitchen is equipped with appliances. The bedrooms are well sized.
119 Boxer
119 Boxer St, Nolanville, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1077 sqft
This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with a 2 car garage features a fireplace, fenced backyard, refrigerator, washer and dryer connections, dishwasher and an electric range. Pets welcomed. Approved pets require a paid $300 non-refundable fee per pet.
Results within 1 mile of Nolanville
1204 Tanglewood
1204 Tanglewood Ct, Harker Heights, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1826 sqft
This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with a 2 car garage features a fireplace, fenced backyard, refrigerator, washer and dryer connections and an electric range. No pets allowed. Please contact JWC for more information.
1805 Sutton Place POOL
1805 Sutton Place Trl, Harker Heights, TX
This 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with a 2 car garage features a fireplace, fenced backyard, washer and dryer connections, refrigerator, an electric range and a pool. Dogs only. Approved pets require a paid $300 non-refundable fee per pet.
1915 Sutton Place
1915 Sutton Place Trl, Harker Heights, TX
1915 Sutton Place Available 08/21/20 **Approximate Availability Date: August 21, 2020** - Subdivision: Sutton Place Schools: Nolanville Elementary School Eastern Hills Middle School Harker Heights High School **BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion
109 Windridge
109 Wind Ridge Dr, Harker Heights, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1853 sqft
Available September 11, 2020!!! Quiet hilltop home in Harker Heights. This 3 bedroom, 2.5 baths, 2 dinings, 1 living home is ready for your family.
608 Man O War Drive
608 Man O War Dr, Harker Heights, TX
Fantastic four bedroom! This lovely home features a nice and spacious livingroom with a wood burning fireplace. The kitchen is equipped with appliances. The bedrooms are nicely sized. The master bath boasts double vanities and a garden tub.
2503 Limestone
2503 Limestone Trl, Harker Heights, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1386 sqft
2503 Limestone Available 08/21/20 **Approximate Availability Date: August 21, 2020** - Subdivision: Fawn Valley Schools: Skipcha Elementary School Nolan Middle School Harker Heights High School **BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's
Results within 5 miles of Nolanville
The Village at Fox Creek
2900 Illinois Ave, Killeen, TX
3 Bedrooms
$754
1100 sqft
Nested away from the hustle and bustle of every day life, Village of Fox Creek offers residents a choice of affordable 2 and 3-bedroom apartment homes in Killeen, Texas.
1404 Cedar Dr
1404 Cedar Drive, Killeen, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1207 sqft
1404 Cedar Dr Available 08/11/20 - Charming three bedroom home in north Killeen, established neighborhood, fenced yard, open rear patio, two car garage with built in cabinets for storage, two bathrooms, close to schools, shopping, and Ft.
Heather Glen
4811 Acorn Creek Trl
4811 Acorn Creek Trail, Killeen, TX
4811 Acorn Creek Trl Available 08/01/20 Spacious 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home - Four bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage in need of new renters! This home features tile throughout living room and hallways. The kitchen is equipped with new appliances.
1208 Chaucer Lane
1208 Chaucer Ln, Harker Heights, TX
1208 Chaucer Lane Available 08/05/20 **Approximate Availability Date: August 05, 2020** - Subdivision: Knights Ridge Schools: Skipcha Elementary School Nolan Middle School Harker Heights High School **BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's
Hymesa Estates
4705 Fawn
4705 Fawn Drive, Killeen, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1371 sqft
4705 Fawn Available 09/09/20 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home - Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath all electric brick home located in White Rock Estates.
5310 Fenton Lane
5310 Fenton Ln, Bell County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1846 sqft
Amenities Galore! Walking Trails, Picnic Area Pavilions, Volleyball Court, Quick Access to Stillhouse Lake! - Thank you for your interest in renting with Linnemann Realty.
4503 Lago Cir
4503 Lago Circle, Killeen, TX
3 Bedrooms
$900
1452 sqft
4503 Lago Cir Available 08/01/20 - No Pets Allowed (RLNE4820296)
Skipcha South
509 Lakota Ln
509 Lakota Ln, Harker Heights, TX
509 Lakota Ln Available 08/26/20 Wow, run—don’t walk or you will miss out on one of the most inviting homes on the market. - Easy to care for vinyl plank flooring downstairs as you enter the home into the living areas.
3801 Winchester
3801 Winchester Drive, Killeen, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1113 sqft
3801 Winchester Available 08/12/20 Northeast Killeen - 3 bedroom, 1.75 bath home in Northeast Killeen.
2403 Lazy Ridge
2403 Lazy Ridge Drive, Killeen, TX
2403 Lazy Ridge Available 08/05/20 2403 LazyRidge - 4 bedroom 2 bath No Pets Allowed (RLNE3649669)
2409 Caprice Dr.
2409 Caprice Drive, Killeen, TX
3 Bedrooms
$900
1092 sqft
2409 Caprice Dr. Available 09/13/20 COMING SOON! - Cozy 3 bedroom 2 bath house in residential area. Near Long Branch Park with easy access to shopping on Rancier. Very close to Fort Hood.
307 HIGHLAND OAKS
307 Highland Oaks Dr, Harker Heights, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
2602 sqft
307 HIGHLAND OAKS Available 08/17/20 Harker Heights Home with 3 bedrooms/2 baths! - SPACIOUS HOME ON A LARGE CORNER LOT. FORMAL LIVING ROOM AND DINING ROOM IN ONE. KITCHEN OVER LOOKS SUNKEN DEN WHICH HAS A BEAUTIFUL FULL WALL FIREPLACE.
Chantz
4611 Chantz Dr.
4611 Chantz Drive, Killeen, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1451 sqft
4611 Chantz Dr. Available 07/17/20 4611 Chantz Dr. - Call LONGHORN PROPERTIES @ 254-526-0382 FOR DETAILS. - This 3 Bedroom home has two full baths, a fenced in back yard w/ a privacy fence. Near schools, shopping and entertainment.
2102 Beta Cir
2102 Beta Circle, Killeen, TX
3 Bedrooms
$865
Available 08/15/20 AVAILABLE AUGUST 2020!!! This home has 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, 1 living area and 1 dining areas. Features include a fireplace, security bars, 2 car garage, covered patio and fenced yard. Security Deposit $865 (RLNE1365305)