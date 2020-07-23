/
/
henderson county
Last updated July 23 2020 at 6:44 AM
60 Apartments for rent in Henderson County, TX📍
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
4 Units Available
Athens Townhomes
215 Wood Street, Athens, TX
1 Bedroom
$675
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$800
895 sqft
Welcome to Home to Athens Townhomes
1 of 10
Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
3049 CR 4614
3049 County Road 4614, Henderson County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1610 sqft
VERY CLEAN 3 BEDROOM, 2 BATH HOME CONVENIENTLY LOCATED JUST MINUTES FROM ATHENS PROVIDING PEACE AND QUIET. AN EXTRA BONUS IS THE 16' X 20' SHOP GIVING YOU PLENTY OF STORAGE SPACE.
1 of 1
Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
411 Edgar
411 Edgar Street, Eustace, TX
2 Bedrooms
$850
968 sqft
Country home in the middle of town perfect for just starting out or retiring! 2 bedroom 1 bath. Freshly painted, new carpet. Come check it out close to the lake in Award Winning Eustace School District. No PETS !
1 of 19
Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
309 Windjammer Road
309 Windjammer Road, Gun Barrel City, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1584 sqft
4 BEDROOM, 2 BATH, 2 CAR ELECTRIC GARAGE BRICK HOME BUILT IN 2006. CERAMIC TILE THROUGHOUT W-CARPET IN BEDROOMS.
1 of 18
Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
901 Wood Canyon Road
901 Wood Canyon Road, Tool, TX
3 Bedrooms
$950
924 sqft
Charming brick home available with a covered back patio and one car garage.
1 of 10
Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
10896 Park Place - 10896 Park Place
10896 Park Pl, Brownsboro, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1446 sqft
Coming Soon - 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, 2 Car Garage Home in Brownsboro! - Stunning home that has everything your family needs! This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2 car garage home boasts an open design concept that will make you feel right at home.
1 of 10
Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
10897 Park Place
10897 Park Pl, Brownsboro, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1446 sqft
10897 Park Place Available 07/24/20 Coming Soon - 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, 2 Car Garage Home in Brownsboro! - Stunning home that has everything your family needs! This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2 car garage home boasts an open design concept that will
1 of 17
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
194 Vista
194 Vista Drive, Henderson County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
2275 sqft
House near cedar Creek lake. - Property Id: 324601 House near cedar Creek lake. Fishing pond in backyard. New stove new fridge new washer dryer new dishwasher. Ready to be moved in. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
1 of 1
Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
11804 Cup Drive
11804 Camp Road, Henderson County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2300 sqft
4 bedroom 3 bathroom home located off of cup drive. Updated kitchen and newly replaced floors.
1 of 1
Last updated July 23 at 06:19 AM
1 Unit Available
201 Flat Creek Rd - 1
201 Flat Creek Rd, Athens, TX
Studio
$540
350 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 201 Flat Creek Rd - 1 in Athens. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 1
Last updated July 23 at 06:19 AM
1 Unit Available
201 Flat Creek Rd - 77
201 Flat Creek Road, Athens, TX
Studio
$540
350 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 201 Flat Creek Rd - 77 in Athens. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 5 miles of Henderson County
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 23 at 06:21 AM
24 Units Available
The Hamlins at Cedar Creek Lake
18630 State Highway 274, Kemp, TX
1 Bedroom
$770
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$829
907 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,013
1205 sqft
Welcome to The Hamlins at Cedar Creek Lake, a community of luxury apartments in Kemp, Texas. Experience the best of Kemp when you live in any of our one, two and three-bedroom apartment homes.
1 of 15
Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
15066 State Hwy 64W
15066 State Highway 64 W, Smith County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1956 sqft
Perfect location for the expanding family. Located near the Tyler airport this home offers 2 living areas 2 kitchens large yard and shop all on a corner lot. $45 app fee per adult. No smoking Pets additional deposit.
1 of 4
Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
11135 CR 1141
11135 County Road 1141, Smith County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,385
1305 sqft
Vista Lago is a beautiful subdivision of duplex units in a sprawling and gorgeous country setting.
1 of 14
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
322 Princess
322 Princess Pl, Smith County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
322 Princess Pl. - Beautiful Duplex in the Wellington Subdivision, located across the street from the Tyler Pounds Regional Airport.
1 of 6
Last updated July 23 at 06:19 AM
1 Unit Available
15502 CR1148
15502 County Road 1148, Smith County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1250 sqft
Nice 3 bedroom 2 bath duplex units in West Tyler for only $1095/mo rent. Newer energy efficient construction with all appliances including refrigerators w/ice.
Results within 10 miles of Henderson County
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 23 at 06:37 AM
19 Units Available
Marabella
6003 Old Bullard Rd, Tyler, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$880
996 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1500 sqft
Quiet community nestled into a peaceful forest setting with a new, state-of-the-art fitness center, gazebo and spa. Units feature private patio/balcony, walk-in closets and air conditioning.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
4 Units Available
Dodson
3900 Old Bullard Rd, Tyler, TX
1 Bedroom
$725
651 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$875
948 sqft
***At this time, we are not conducting in-person tours. Please call or email if you wish to request a virtual tour.***
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
$
7 Units Available
Finley
5621 Old Bullard Rd, Tyler, TX
1 Bedroom
$640
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$832
1002 sqft
Affordable, air-conditioned apartments with washer/dryer hookups in complex with beautifully manicured grounds. Round-the-clock maintenance. Dogs and cats permitted. Dog park, 24-hour gym, playground, pool and tennis court on-site. Near the shops of Broadway Crossing.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
30 Units Available
Auberge of Tyler
2830 W Grande Blvd, Tyler, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,099
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,329
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1591 sqft
Welcome to Auberge of Tyler, a new and vibrant residential community in Tyler, TX that offers thoughtfully designed apartment homes that feature unique layouts, ample living space and a range of amenities and exciting conveniences that cater to even
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
10 Units Available
The Bridges on Kinsey
4411 Kinsey Dr, Tyler, TX
1 Bedroom
$893
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1062 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Our apartment homes were meticulously planned for a carefree lifestyle. We surround you with beautiful trees and landscaped grounds. Our floor plans offer an abundance of space, modern amenities and plenty of closet space.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
8 Units Available
Arbors on Chimney Rock
323 Chimney Rock Dr, Tyler, TX
1 Bedroom
$684
638 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$840
1035 sqft
Comfortable and convenient, these units feature amenities like covered parking, pet-friendly amenities, a tennis court, in-unit ceiling fans and walk-in closets, and W/D hookups in every unit.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 22 at 07:49 AM
8 Units Available
The Madison of Tyler
5348 Old Jacksonville Hwy, Tyler, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,052
863 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,234
1019 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,405
1396 sqft
Community features include a resort style pool and Jacuzzi, tennis court, tanning facilities and children's playground. Close to Broadway Square shopping plaza and abundant dining.
Verified
1 of 65
Last updated July 22 at 04:45 AM
5 Units Available
Cumberland Place
2051 W Cumberland Rd, Tyler, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,326
1294 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,421
1446 sqft
Luxury community with designer saltwater pool and resident movie theater. Units feature wood plank flooring, marble sinks and pendant lighting. Located near Jack Elementary School.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Henderson County area include Amberton University, El Centro College, McLennan Community College, The University of Texas at Dallas, and University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Dallas, Fort Worth, Arlington, Plano, and Irving have apartments for rent.
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXCarrollton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXTyler, TXWaco, TX
Mansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TXDeSoto, TXLongview, TXWaxahachie, TXAthens, TXEnnis, TXCorsicana, TXBullard, TXCanton, TXWhitehouse, TX