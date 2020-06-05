6132 Halton Drive

Amenities
One year new home located in Celina with exemplary Prosper ISD. This single story home has very functional floor plan with 3 bdrm plus a study in the front, 2.5 bath, formal dining, and a covered patio. Hardwood floor in entry, dining, and family room. Gorgeous kitchen features 42 inch white cabinets, large island, quartz counter tops, mosaic backslash & large pantry. MBA has double sinks, soaking tub and shower. Smart features: Built in WiFi, smart thermostat, and Ring doorbell. 2' blinds. LED lights in kitchen. Large yard. Energy efficient home. Sutton Fields is a natural and sustainable community with great amenities such as community garden, bike trail, and an amenity center with pools and tennis court.