929 Oriole Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Fabulous 4 Bed,2 Bath,2 Living and 2 Dining Single Story house located in Heart of Murphy.Exemplary schools. An open floor plan.The neutral color scheme works beautifully with any decor & the abundance of windows invites the sun to fill each room with natural light. A great home! The compact & well-manicured backyard is great for small children and pets.Large open family room & kitchen with stainless appliances & island.Hardwood floor and Ceramic Tiles.Close to Murphy shopping center.Community pool,Park and Play ground.