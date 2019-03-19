All apartments in Murphy
929 Oriole Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

929 Oriole Drive

929 Oriole Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

929 Oriole Drive, Murphy, TX 75094
The Aviary

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Fabulous 4 Bed,2 Bath,2 Living and 2 Dining Single Story house located in Heart of Murphy.Exemplary schools. An open floor plan.The neutral color scheme works beautifully with any decor & the abundance of windows invites the sun to fill each room with natural light. A great home! The compact & well-manicured backyard is great for small children and pets.Large open family room & kitchen with stainless appliances & island.Hardwood floor and Ceramic Tiles.Close to Murphy shopping center.Community pool,Park and Play ground.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 400
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 929 Oriole Drive have any available units?
929 Oriole Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Murphy, TX.
What amenities does 929 Oriole Drive have?
Some of 929 Oriole Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 929 Oriole Drive currently offering any rent specials?
929 Oriole Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 929 Oriole Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 929 Oriole Drive is pet friendly.
Does 929 Oriole Drive offer parking?
Yes, 929 Oriole Drive offers parking.
Does 929 Oriole Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 929 Oriole Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 929 Oriole Drive have a pool?
Yes, 929 Oriole Drive has a pool.
Does 929 Oriole Drive have accessible units?
No, 929 Oriole Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 929 Oriole Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 929 Oriole Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 929 Oriole Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 929 Oriole Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

