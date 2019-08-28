All apartments in Murphy
733 Twin Valley Drive
Last updated August 28 2019 at 2:52 PM

733 Twin Valley Drive

733 Twin Valley Drive · No Longer Available
Location

733 Twin Valley Drive, Murphy, TX 75094
Maxwell Creek North

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
pool
Beautiful home with large backyard and move in ready!! laminated wood floor downstairs & up, recent new carpet, study with French doors (could be 5th bedroom), open family room with fireplace. Kitchen features granite counter top, SS appliances,breakfast bar. Updated master suite has beautiful new shower & wood-like tile flooring. 3 bedrooms upstairs plus game room. Extended patio overlooks the wonderful backyard with lots of room to play & entertain.Easy commute to restaurant,bank,shopping,entertainment etc.Walking distance to Tibbels Elementary. Great community pool ! Must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 733 Twin Valley Drive have any available units?
733 Twin Valley Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Murphy, TX.
What amenities does 733 Twin Valley Drive have?
Some of 733 Twin Valley Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 733 Twin Valley Drive currently offering any rent specials?
733 Twin Valley Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 733 Twin Valley Drive pet-friendly?
No, 733 Twin Valley Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Murphy.
Does 733 Twin Valley Drive offer parking?
No, 733 Twin Valley Drive does not offer parking.
Does 733 Twin Valley Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 733 Twin Valley Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 733 Twin Valley Drive have a pool?
Yes, 733 Twin Valley Drive has a pool.
Does 733 Twin Valley Drive have accessible units?
No, 733 Twin Valley Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 733 Twin Valley Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 733 Twin Valley Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 733 Twin Valley Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 733 Twin Valley Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

