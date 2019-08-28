733 Twin Valley Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated pool fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities game room pool

Beautiful home with large backyard and move in ready!! laminated wood floor downstairs & up, recent new carpet, study with French doors (could be 5th bedroom), open family room with fireplace. Kitchen features granite counter top, SS appliances,breakfast bar. Updated master suite has beautiful new shower & wood-like tile flooring. 3 bedrooms upstairs plus game room. Extended patio overlooks the wonderful backyard with lots of room to play & entertain.Easy commute to restaurant,bank,shopping,entertainment etc.Walking distance to Tibbels Elementary. Great community pool ! Must see!