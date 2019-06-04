All apartments in Murphy
625 Gene Autry Lane

625 Gene Autry Lane · No Longer Available
Location

625 Gene Autry Lane, Murphy, TX 75094
The Gables at North Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
media room
Impressive five bedroom home in the Gables. Three car garage, large rooms, wood floors, neutral colors, soaring ceilings. Island kitchen with granite counter tops, gas cook top. Stainless steel appliances, refrigerator can stay if needed and open to family room. Breakfast area overlooks backyard. Serving area and huge pantry between kitchen and enormous dining room. Big family room with fireplace. Private office just off entry. Master suite has large bath with separate tub and shower, his and her vanities and large closet. Game room and media room upstairs. Big privacy fenced back yard, covered patio. Close to community pool and park.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 625 Gene Autry Lane have any available units?
625 Gene Autry Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Murphy, TX.
What amenities does 625 Gene Autry Lane have?
Some of 625 Gene Autry Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 625 Gene Autry Lane currently offering any rent specials?
625 Gene Autry Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 625 Gene Autry Lane pet-friendly?
No, 625 Gene Autry Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Murphy.
Does 625 Gene Autry Lane offer parking?
Yes, 625 Gene Autry Lane offers parking.
Does 625 Gene Autry Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 625 Gene Autry Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 625 Gene Autry Lane have a pool?
Yes, 625 Gene Autry Lane has a pool.
Does 625 Gene Autry Lane have accessible units?
No, 625 Gene Autry Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 625 Gene Autry Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 625 Gene Autry Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 625 Gene Autry Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 625 Gene Autry Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

