Home
/
Murphy, TX
/
509 Comanche Trail
Last updated April 25 2020 at 12:14 AM

509 Comanche Trail

509 Comanche Trail · No Longer Available
Location

509 Comanche Trail, Murphy, TX 75094
The Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Perfect location close to shopping, restaurants, elementary school, and parks! Enjoy city of Murphy living and Wylie schools! Popular floor plan with breakfast area located in kitchen(kitchen measurements include the breakfast) Formal Dining area and family room adjacent & open to Kitchen! New Granite counter top, Carpet and laminate Wood floor. Great backyard with plenty of room for children & pets! Master bedroom has raised ceiling& ceiling fan! Utility room is oversized & functional!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 509 Comanche Trail have any available units?
509 Comanche Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Murphy, TX.
What amenities does 509 Comanche Trail have?
Some of 509 Comanche Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 509 Comanche Trail currently offering any rent specials?
509 Comanche Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 509 Comanche Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 509 Comanche Trail is pet friendly.
Does 509 Comanche Trail offer parking?
Yes, 509 Comanche Trail offers parking.
Does 509 Comanche Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 509 Comanche Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 509 Comanche Trail have a pool?
No, 509 Comanche Trail does not have a pool.
Does 509 Comanche Trail have accessible units?
No, 509 Comanche Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 509 Comanche Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 509 Comanche Trail has units with dishwashers.
Does 509 Comanche Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 509 Comanche Trail does not have units with air conditioning.

