509 Comanche Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Perfect location close to shopping, restaurants, elementary school, and parks! Enjoy city of Murphy living and Wylie schools! Popular floor plan with breakfast area located in kitchen(kitchen measurements include the breakfast) Formal Dining area and family room adjacent & open to Kitchen! New Granite counter top, Carpet and laminate Wood floor. Great backyard with plenty of room for children & pets! Master bedroom has raised ceiling& ceiling fan! Utility room is oversized & functional!