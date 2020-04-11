All apartments in Murphy
461 Tablerock Drive
461 Tablerock Drive

Location

461 Tablerock Drive, Murphy, TX 75094
Maxwell Creek North

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
game room
parking
garage
media room
Beautiful home, 4 beds and 3.5 baths. Convenience study on 1st floor. Gorgeous kitchen with double ovens, SS appliances, 5 burner gas stove, large island. Open floor plan, appealing layout with huge family room, handscraped hardwood throughout 1st floor. 3 more bedrooms upstairs with big game room and media room, plus a separate loft that is excellent for your hobby, 2nd office, study, or workout space. 3 car garage with front wing driveway. So many upgrades such as frameless shower enclosure, kitchen cabinet with custom Shiitake paint color, level 5 granite for kitchen, whole house water softener system, wall tile, backsplash, recessed can lights in study, gameroom, dining room. Must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 461 Tablerock Drive have any available units?
461 Tablerock Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Murphy, TX.
What amenities does 461 Tablerock Drive have?
Some of 461 Tablerock Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 461 Tablerock Drive currently offering any rent specials?
461 Tablerock Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 461 Tablerock Drive pet-friendly?
No, 461 Tablerock Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Murphy.
Does 461 Tablerock Drive offer parking?
Yes, 461 Tablerock Drive offers parking.
Does 461 Tablerock Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 461 Tablerock Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 461 Tablerock Drive have a pool?
No, 461 Tablerock Drive does not have a pool.
Does 461 Tablerock Drive have accessible units?
No, 461 Tablerock Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 461 Tablerock Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 461 Tablerock Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 461 Tablerock Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 461 Tablerock Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

