421 Parkshire Drive

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave oven recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground garage

Single-story home with open concept floor-plan offers four bedrooms, 2 bath, 2 living room, and a formal dining. Living room is open with bright lights. Eat in kitchen features a charming breakfast nook and a ton of cabinet space plus a walk-in pantry. Spacious master suite. Master bath with jetted tub, separate vanities and shower. Private backyard is surrounded by a board-on-board fence. Enjoy the updated HVAC 2017, New Carpet, and Freshly Painted interior. Sprinkler system & security along with a large swing driveway. Walk to highly-rated Plano ISD elementary school and neighborhood park with large playground.