Murphy, TX
421 Parkshire Drive
421 Parkshire Drive

421 Parkshire Drive
Location

421 Parkshire Drive, Murphy, TX 75094
Glen Ridge Estates

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
playground
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
garage
Single-story home with open concept floor-plan offers four bedrooms, 2 bath, 2 living room, and a formal dining. Living room is open with bright lights. Eat in kitchen features a charming breakfast nook and a ton of cabinet space plus a walk-in pantry. Spacious master suite. Master bath with jetted tub, separate vanities and shower. Private backyard is surrounded by a board-on-board fence. Enjoy the updated HVAC 2017, New Carpet, and Freshly Painted interior. Sprinkler system & security along with a large swing driveway. Walk to highly-rated Plano ISD elementary school and neighborhood park with large playground.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 421 Parkshire Drive have any available units?
421 Parkshire Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Murphy, TX.
What amenities does 421 Parkshire Drive have?
Some of 421 Parkshire Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 421 Parkshire Drive currently offering any rent specials?
421 Parkshire Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 421 Parkshire Drive pet-friendly?
No, 421 Parkshire Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Murphy.
Does 421 Parkshire Drive offer parking?
Yes, 421 Parkshire Drive offers parking.
Does 421 Parkshire Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 421 Parkshire Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 421 Parkshire Drive have a pool?
No, 421 Parkshire Drive does not have a pool.
Does 421 Parkshire Drive have accessible units?
No, 421 Parkshire Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 421 Parkshire Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 421 Parkshire Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 421 Parkshire Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 421 Parkshire Drive has units with air conditioning.

