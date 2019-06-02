317 Elizabeth Trail

Amenities

SINGLE STORY 3-2-2 HOUSE! Enter & you'll immediately notice the beautiful open floor plan that is light, bright & welcoming. NEW laminate floor covers all areas except wet areas by ceramic tiles. Formal living plus large family w fantastic brick fireplace w gas logs open to kitchen area w over-sized breakfast bar, gourmet style kitchen w gas cook-top & island W GRANITE, nook w window seat plus large dining with bay window, bedrooms 2 & 3 separate from master suite w inviting master bath including corner tub, separate shower, his & her sinks w cabinets galore, views of large back yard, extremely long driveway w ample parking, breathing room between neighbors. New gas cooktop and gutter. MOVING IN from June 22.