255 Daniel Drive.

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Available 03/14/20 Oasis in a metropolis - Property Id: 220932



Ever thought of living inside a city but enjoy the quiet and privacy of country farm house? You will with this house.



Nested right at the heart of Murphy TX with a huge 1.65 acre corner lot, you could have your own sports arena there playing soccer, baseball or football. Or roll up your sleeves and fulfill your dream of gardening and farming.



It has a large master bedroom with his and hers vanities, a rare find in this kind of county style house. Master bedroom is facing the backyard. At a quiet Sunday afternoon, you could seat on the chair watching quarrels running up and down the trees, or listen to birds singing. Large galley type kitchen has amazing storage. Enclosed porch keeps the mosquito out while you have your dinner outside and enjoy the sunset.



Award-winning PISD elementary, middle and high schools are all within walking distance. Murphy Central Park and lake is next door.



A true oasis within an increasingly crowded, busy and noisy metropolis.

