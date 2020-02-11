All apartments in Murphy
255 Daniel Drive, Murphy, TX 75094
Willow Wood Ranch Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available 03/14/20 Oasis in a metropolis - Property Id: 220932

Ever thought of living inside a city but enjoy the quiet and privacy of country farm house? You will with this house.

Nested right at the heart of Murphy TX with a huge 1.65 acre corner lot, you could have your own sports arena there playing soccer, baseball or football. Or roll up your sleeves and fulfill your dream of gardening and farming.

It has a large master bedroom with his and hers vanities, a rare find in this kind of county style house. Master bedroom is facing the backyard. At a quiet Sunday afternoon, you could seat on the chair watching quarrels running up and down the trees, or listen to birds singing. Large galley type kitchen has amazing storage. Enclosed porch keeps the mosquito out while you have your dinner outside and enjoy the sunset.

Award-winning PISD elementary, middle and high schools are all within walking distance. Murphy Central Park and lake is next door.

A true oasis within an increasingly crowded, busy and noisy metropolis.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/220932
Property Id 220932

(RLNE5534568)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 255 Daniel Drive have any available units?
255 Daniel Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Murphy, TX.
What amenities does 255 Daniel Drive have?
Some of 255 Daniel Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 255 Daniel Drive currently offering any rent specials?
255 Daniel Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 255 Daniel Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 255 Daniel Drive is pet friendly.
Does 255 Daniel Drive offer parking?
No, 255 Daniel Drive does not offer parking.
Does 255 Daniel Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 255 Daniel Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 255 Daniel Drive have a pool?
No, 255 Daniel Drive does not have a pool.
Does 255 Daniel Drive have accessible units?
No, 255 Daniel Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 255 Daniel Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 255 Daniel Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 255 Daniel Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 255 Daniel Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

