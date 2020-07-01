237 N Murphy Rd

Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher oven range recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly accessible game room on-site laundry parking garage cats allowed

Newly updated home boasts large Kitchen with Dishwasher, Smooth surface range with convection oven, ample storage, counter space galore, open to the huge game room. Both bathrooms are brand newly renovated. Wheelchair accessible shower. Large laundry room with both upper and lower cabinets plus space for your freezer. All hard surface flooring! Ample on site parking plus 1 car garage. Fenced back yard with lawn care included in rent. Within walking distance to Plano schools (K through 10), shopping and jobs. Easy access to I-75, Hwy 78 and George Bush (Hwy 190). Lawn care is included!