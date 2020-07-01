All apartments in Murphy
Last updated July 1 2020

237 N Murphy Rd

237 North Murphy Road · No Longer Available
Location

237 North Murphy Road, Murphy, TX 75094
Glen Ridge Estates

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
game room
on-site laundry
parking
garage
cats allowed
Newly updated home boasts large Kitchen with Dishwasher, Smooth surface range with convection oven, ample storage, counter space galore, open to the huge game room. Both bathrooms are brand newly renovated. Wheelchair accessible shower. Large laundry room with both upper and lower cabinets plus space for your freezer. All hard surface flooring! Ample on site parking plus 1 car garage. Fenced back yard with lawn care included in rent. Within walking distance to Plano schools (K through 10), shopping and jobs. Easy access to I-75, Hwy 78 and George Bush (Hwy 190). Lawn care is included!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

