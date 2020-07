218 Love Bird Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

LOVE THIS BEAUTIFUL HOME. SO VERY SPACIOUS. 5 BR. 3 BATH FABULOUS HOME. MOVE IN READY.

NEW CARPET, NEW PAINT THRU OUT, NEW LIGHT FIXTURES, ALL WALLPAPER REMOVED.

QUALIFYING CRITERIA: INCOME MUST BE 3 X RENTAL AMOUNT. MINIMUM 12 MONTH EMPLOYMENT IN SAME

LINE OF WORK. RENTAL HISTORY REQUIRED. NO PRIOR EVICTIONS OR ASKED TO LEAVE. LOW CREDIT

SCORE MAY REQUIRE HIGHER SECURITY DEPOSIT AT LANDLORD'S DISCRETION. THIS SUBDIVISION IS

A GREAT LOCATION. MORE UPDATED PICS WILL BE UPLOADED THIS WEEK. TENANTS MUST VERIFY SCHOOLS.