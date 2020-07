Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities basketball court parking bbq/grill garage

Come see this absolutely gorgeous home. Four Bedrooms and Three Full bathrooms beautiful landscape extended concrete to garage ideal for kids basketball hoop. No carpet, bamboo wood flooring through out the house. There is outdoor grill for entertainment. Picture was taken before owner moved out.