Murphy, TX
122 Carolyn Lane
Last updated May 15 2020 at 12:35 AM

122 Carolyn Lane

122 Carolyn Lane · No Longer Available
Location

122 Carolyn Lane, Murphy, TX 75094
Daniel Crossing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Beautifully updated and maintained spacious Murphy home all ready to move in.Bright and open interior with soaring ceilings. Hardwood floors in the entire home. Large open kitchen with lots of storage and counter space.Beautifully landscaped backyard with a covered patio.Please have a look at the virtual tour too in this listing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 122 Carolyn Lane have any available units?
122 Carolyn Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Murphy, TX.
What amenities does 122 Carolyn Lane have?
Some of 122 Carolyn Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 122 Carolyn Lane currently offering any rent specials?
122 Carolyn Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 122 Carolyn Lane pet-friendly?
No, 122 Carolyn Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Murphy.
Does 122 Carolyn Lane offer parking?
Yes, 122 Carolyn Lane offers parking.
Does 122 Carolyn Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 122 Carolyn Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 122 Carolyn Lane have a pool?
No, 122 Carolyn Lane does not have a pool.
Does 122 Carolyn Lane have accessible units?
No, 122 Carolyn Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 122 Carolyn Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 122 Carolyn Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 122 Carolyn Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 122 Carolyn Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

