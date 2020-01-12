All apartments in Murphy
Last updated January 12 2020 at 11:50 AM

1016 Chesterfield Drive

1016 Chesterfield Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1016 Chesterfield Drive, Murphy, TX 75094
The Ranch

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Great Murphy location in sought-after Wylie ISD! The huge quarter-acre lot is a corner to an alley that dead-ends, so there's plenty of parking for everyone! The house features a huge family-dining combo that adapts to the way you live. With wood floors, traditional brick fireplace & weathered wood accent wall as focal points, this entertainment-friendly set up is ready for your holiday decor! The huge eat-in kitchen overlooks the living area, and has a stainless steel gas range. The whole interior has been freshly painted a neutral gray, and the bedrooms have pretty soft grey carpet. A huge laundry room has ample room for freezer and hang space, and all wet areas have ceramic tile floors.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1016 Chesterfield Drive have any available units?
1016 Chesterfield Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Murphy, TX.
What amenities does 1016 Chesterfield Drive have?
Some of 1016 Chesterfield Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1016 Chesterfield Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1016 Chesterfield Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1016 Chesterfield Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1016 Chesterfield Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Murphy.
Does 1016 Chesterfield Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1016 Chesterfield Drive offers parking.
Does 1016 Chesterfield Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1016 Chesterfield Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1016 Chesterfield Drive have a pool?
No, 1016 Chesterfield Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1016 Chesterfield Drive have accessible units?
No, 1016 Chesterfield Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1016 Chesterfield Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1016 Chesterfield Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1016 Chesterfield Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1016 Chesterfield Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

