1016 Chesterfield Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Great Murphy location in sought-after Wylie ISD! The huge quarter-acre lot is a corner to an alley that dead-ends, so there's plenty of parking for everyone! The house features a huge family-dining combo that adapts to the way you live. With wood floors, traditional brick fireplace & weathered wood accent wall as focal points, this entertainment-friendly set up is ready for your holiday decor! The huge eat-in kitchen overlooks the living area, and has a stainless steel gas range. The whole interior has been freshly painted a neutral gray, and the bedrooms have pretty soft grey carpet. A huge laundry room has ample room for freezer and hang space, and all wet areas have ceramic tile floors.