303 Juniper DR

Can be leased furnished & all bills paid $2350 month or non furnished $1850 and tenant pays all bills. Remodeled 1 story home in the highly desired Mountain City neighborhood. 3 bedrooms/ 2 baths. No carpet. Laundry Room inside home. Master bedroom has 2 closets. This home is located on a large lot with beautiful oak trees. Conveniently located next to Hays High School. Owner is a licensed real estate agent. Pets are approved on a case by case basis. NO SMOKING ALLOWED.