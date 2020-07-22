Apartment List
49 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Morgan's Point Resort, TX

Renting pet-friendly apartments in Morgan's Point Resort should offer peace of mind and convenience for our furry friends. It’s crucial to find an apartment that’ll w... Read Guide >

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
8 Catalpa Ct
8 Catalpa Ct, Morgan's Point Resort, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,045
1262 sqft
3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, 1 Car Garage Home Amenities include: Central Heat/Air, Washer/Dryer Connections, Dishwasher, Stove, and Patio. Approved pets are welcome with applicable pet fees.
Results within 1 mile of Morgan's Point Resort

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
127 Sheridan Loop
127 Sheridan Loop, Temple, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1779 sqft
Available September 11, 2020!!! Check out on this great 4 bedroom, 2 baths, 1779 sqft home with 1 living and 1 dining area located close to Belton lake in the Northcliffe Phase X subdivision.

Last updated July 22 at 12:23 PM
1 Unit Available
14049 Red Bird Trl
14049 Red Bird Trl, Bell County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1639 sqft
Located in Morgan's Point Resort by Roger's Park entry: Brick home on large lot with mature trees, well water, scenic views of Lake Belton, 3 bedroom, 3 bath with Large Shop! Spacious living with cozy Fireplace, large laundry area, LOTs of storage
Results within 5 miles of Morgan's Point Resort
Verified

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
6 Units Available
Pecan Pointe Luxury Apartment Homes
463 Westfield Blvd, Temple, TX
1 Bedroom
$868
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,055
1107 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom units nestled in a private pecan orchard. Short drive to Temple Mall and the IMAX theater. Units with French doors, kitchen islands and decorative niches.
Verified

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
6 Units Available
Wildflower Villas
5227 W Adams Ave, Temple, TX
1 Bedroom
$886
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$980
1062 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Community features BBQ grills, outdoor tables and pool. Units include crown moldings, white appliances and built-in bookshelves. Located within walking distance to Spare Time Fun Center and Good Life Bakery Cafe.
Verified

Last updated July 22 at 06:10 PM
13 Units Available
Bluffs
4102 W Adams Ave, Temple, TX
1 Bedroom
$670
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$785
1057 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$985
1350 sqft
PICTURE PERFECT LIVING WELCOME TO THE BLUFFS APARTMENTS Finding great apartment home living in Temple, Texas has never been easier then with The Bluffs Apartments! Enjoy being close to Temple Mall, as well as local eateries and entertainment venues.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
3219 South Fork Cr
3219 S Fork Cir, Belton, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,295
2447 sqft
3219 South Fork Cr Available 08/01/20 4 BEDROOM PLUS A STUDY, 2.5 BATH EXECUTIVE HOME - When you have your friends over for dinner at this 4 bedroom, 2.

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
7719 Bridgepointe Dr
7719 Bridgepointe Drive, Temple, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,395
1376 sqft
Home is in the Westfield HOA! 4 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, 2 Car Garage Home Amenities include: - Central Heat/Air, Washer/Dryer Connections, Fridge, Dishwasher, Stove, Microwave, Fireplace, Garden Tub, Patio, and Fenced Yard.

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
913 Woodhollow Dr
913 Woodhollow Drive, Temple, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1482 sqft
Home is in the Hills of Westwood HOA! 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, 2 Car Garage Home Amenities include: - Central Heat and Air, Washer & Dryer Connections, Dishwasher, Fridge, Stove, Microwave, Fireplace, Patio, Carpet and Fenced Yard.

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
1209 Westway Drive
1209 Westway Drive, Temple, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1549 sqft
Beautiful brick front home in a gated quite community with quick easy access to Belton, Temple, and BISD schools.

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
8109 Northgate Loop
8109 Northgate Loop, Temple, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,599
1687 sqft
*Pictures are from construction, updated pictures and video tour coming soon* This beautiful 4B/2B home is located in the North Gate subdivision of Temple, TX! Available for Move in October 2020!! This subdivision features green spaces, is close

Last updated July 22 at 12:23 PM
1 Unit Available
1212 Woodall St
1212 Woodall St, Belton, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1320 sqft
3 bedroom/ 2 bath duplex, located within Belton ISD, features: tile flooring, granite countertops, hardwood bedroom flooring, and a fenced backyard. This home is minutes from Interstate Hwy 35 and 317.

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
1321 Cozy Creek Drive
1321 Cozy Creek Drive, Temple, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1720 sqft
Fantastic four bedroom in Temple! This adorable home features a lovely livingroom. The open kitchen boasts recessed lighting, an island and appliances. The bedrooms are well sized.

Last updated May 14 at 09:37 AM
1 Unit Available
133 E 13th Ave
133 E 13th Ave, Belton, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1212 sqft
133 E 13th Ave Available 06/01/20 CUTE 2 BEDROOM NEAR UMHB - This is an adorable 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom house with over 1200 square feet located right in the heart of Belton. It's near UMHB, and just a few minutes off of IH-35.

Last updated April 12 at 10:27 AM
1 Unit Available
2601 Armstrong Drive
2601 Armstrong Dr, Belton, TX
1 Bedroom
$500
2000 sqft
4 bed 4 bath house in Belton Tx. Each room is rented separately with your own private bathroom. Tenants have access to all common areas including use of garage and storage unit. Two units have private bathroom (master suite).

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
7424 Wind Chime
7424 Wind Chime Way, Temple, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1285 sqft
BELTON SCHOOL DISTRICT! 3 BR and 2 Bath Home AVAILABLE NOW! - Well maintained home in Belton school district ready for immediate Move In! This great 3 bedroom 2 bath home is ready to enjoy the wonderful evenings and quiet lifestyle.

Last updated May 4 at 07:46 PM
1 Unit Available
1414 French St
1414 French St, Belton, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1287 sqft
Belton ISD.

Last updated March 5 at 01:52 PM
1 Unit Available
320 Turley Dr
320 Turley Drive, Temple, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1020 sqft
Cozy 3 bedroom 2 bath brick home in Temple. This home includes kitchen appliances, Central H/A and has a fenced yard, Temple schools, great location off Adams & 205 Loop.

Last updated November 7 at 06:10 PM
1 Unit Available
1025 North Wall St
1025 N Wall St, Belton, TX
2 Bedrooms
$750
1000 sqft
2 bedrooms, 1.5 bath, 2 story townhome located in Belton. Tile flooring downstairs in living/kitchen/dining areas and carpet upstairs in bedrooms. Includes Kitchen Appliances, W/D connections, Central H/A, and yard maintenance.
Results within 10 miles of Morgan's Point Resort
Verified

Last updated July 22 at 08:34 PM
8 Units Available
Oaks at Creekside Apartments
2602 S 39th St, Temple, TX
1 Bedroom
$755
589 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$985
978 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,099
1197 sqft
Comfortable units with carpeting, dining rooms, ceiling fans, tubs/showers, washers and dryers, and well-equipped kitchens. Walk to Jaycee Park. Within commuting distance of Fort Hood.
Verified

Last updated July 22 at 08:34 PM
10 Units Available
Villas on the Hill
2510 S 31st St, Temple, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,025
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,502
1174 sqft
Newly constructed apartments with hardwood floors, granite counters and w/d connections. A putting green, dog grooming area, 24-hour gym, a fire pit and media room. Moments from Dodgen Loop and S 31st Street.
Verified

Last updated July 22 at 06:35 PM
16 Units Available
The Arbors Apartments
2416 S 13th St, Temple, TX
1 Bedroom
$675
586 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Ideally situated close to Temple College and Temple Mall. One- and two-bedroom apartments with air conditioning and ample storage. Community amenities include a swimming pool and laundry. On-site apartment maintenance for residents' convenience.
Verified

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
4 Units Available
Income Restricted - Village at Meadow Bend I
2787 S Martin Luther King Jr Dr, Temple, TX
1 Bedroom
$479
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$564
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$650
1100 sqft
Welcome to Village At Meadowbend in Temple, Texas. You will be very comfortable in your new home at our convenient location.

Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
2113 RANCH RD
2113 Ranch Road, Temple, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1558 sqft
- (RLNE5979429)
What to keep in mind when looking for pet friendly apartments in Morgan's Point Resort, TX

Renting pet-friendly apartments in Morgan's Point Resort should offer peace of mind and convenience for our furry friends. It’s crucial to find an apartment that’ll work for both you and your pet. Before signing a pet-friendly apartment, take your time to study the layout and ask plenty of questions.

Some pet-friendly apartments in Morgan's Point Resort may request a pet deposit or only accept certain dog breeds. You should also consider if the floors are hardwood or carpeted. Hardwood may be easier to clean-up fur and a mess but could mean your neighbors below hear the tapping of your dog running past. An outdoor balcony can also be ideal for a pet who needs some fresh air.

Consider the neighborhood of any pet-friendly apartments in Morgan's Point Resort. Are they near a dog park or a vet? You should also research the rates of dog walkers in your area. It may be less expensive to move to a nearby neighborhood with a lower pet deposit, a better layout for your pet, and cheaper services.

