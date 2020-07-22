Apartment List
Last updated July 22 2020 at 8:39 PM

47 Apartments for rent in Morgan's Point Resort, TX with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Morgan's Point Resort apartments offer parking options, either outside in a comm...

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
8 Catalpa Ct
8 Catalpa Ct, Morgan's Point Resort, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,045
1262 sqft
3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, 1 Car Garage Home Amenities include: Central Heat/Air, Washer/Dryer Connections, Dishwasher, Stove, and Patio. Approved pets are welcome with applicable pet fees.

1 of 29

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
3217 Purple Sage Dr
3217 Purple Sage Dr, Morgan's Point Resort, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
2301 sqft
3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, 2 Car Garage Home -with extra room for Office/Formal Dining -Owner Provides Landscaping Amenities include: - Central Heat and Air, Washer & Dryer Connections, Dishwasher, Fridge, Stove, Microwave, Granite Counter Tops, Patio,
Results within 1 mile of Morgan's Point Resort

1 of 21

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
127 Sheridan Loop
127 Sheridan Loop, Temple, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1779 sqft
Available September 11, 2020!!! Check out on this great 4 bedroom, 2 baths, 1779 sqft home with 1 living and 1 dining area located close to Belton lake in the Northcliffe Phase X subdivision.
Results within 5 miles of Morgan's Point Resort
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
6 Units Available
Pecan Pointe Luxury Apartment Homes
463 Westfield Blvd, Temple, TX
1 Bedroom
$868
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,055
1107 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom units nestled in a private pecan orchard. Short drive to Temple Mall and the IMAX theater. Units with French doors, kitchen islands and decorative niches.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
6 Units Available
Wildflower Villas
5227 W Adams Ave, Temple, TX
1 Bedroom
$886
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$980
1062 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Community features BBQ grills, outdoor tables and pool. Units include crown moldings, white appliances and built-in bookshelves. Located within walking distance to Spare Time Fun Center and Good Life Bakery Cafe.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 22 at 06:10 PM
13 Units Available
Bluffs
4102 W Adams Ave, Temple, TX
1 Bedroom
$670
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$785
1057 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$985
1350 sqft
PICTURE PERFECT LIVING WELCOME TO THE BLUFFS APARTMENTS Finding great apartment home living in Temple, Texas has never been easier then with The Bluffs Apartments! Enjoy being close to Temple Mall, as well as local eateries and entertainment venues.

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
3219 South Fork Cr
3219 S Fork Cir, Belton, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,295
2447 sqft
3219 South Fork Cr Available 08/01/20 4 BEDROOM PLUS A STUDY, 2.5 BATH EXECUTIVE HOME - When you have your friends over for dinner at this 4 bedroom, 2.

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
7719 Bridgepointe Dr
7719 Bridgepointe Drive, Temple, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,395
1376 sqft
Home is in the Westfield HOA! 4 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, 2 Car Garage Home Amenities include: - Central Heat/Air, Washer/Dryer Connections, Fridge, Dishwasher, Stove, Microwave, Fireplace, Garden Tub, Patio, and Fenced Yard.

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
913 Woodhollow Dr
913 Woodhollow Drive, Temple, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1482 sqft
Home is in the Hills of Westwood HOA! 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, 2 Car Garage Home Amenities include: - Central Heat and Air, Washer & Dryer Connections, Dishwasher, Fridge, Stove, Microwave, Fireplace, Patio, Carpet and Fenced Yard.

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
1324 Kiskadee Branch Drive
1324 Kiskadee Branch Drive, Temple, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1596 sqft
Wonderful home built in 2019 in Lake Pointe Community. Temple address but sought after Belton I S D. Located off of HWY 317 near Lake Belton and close to shopping, dining and entertainment in both Belton and Temple.

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
1209 Westway Drive
1209 Westway Drive, Temple, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1549 sqft
Beautiful brick front home in a gated quite community with quick easy access to Belton, Temple, and BISD schools.

1 of 3

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
8109 Northgate Loop
8109 Northgate Loop, Temple, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,599
1687 sqft
*Pictures are from construction, updated pictures and video tour coming soon* This beautiful 4B/2B home is located in the North Gate subdivision of Temple, TX! Available for Move in October 2020!! This subdivision features green spaces, is close

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
702 N Penelope Street
702 N Penelope St, Belton, TX
5 Bedrooms
$3,600
3384 sqft
Calling all UMHB Crusaders! We are happy to debut The Penelope House! Enjoy the wrap around porches, multiple living areas, spacious bedrooms, garden and gazebo on this truly unique property.

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
1321 Cozy Creek Drive
1321 Cozy Creek Drive, Temple, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1720 sqft
Fantastic four bedroom in Temple! This adorable home features a lovely livingroom. The open kitchen boasts recessed lighting, an island and appliances. The bedrooms are well sized.

1 of 12

Last updated May 14 at 09:37 AM
1 Unit Available
133 E 13th Ave
133 E 13th Ave, Belton, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1212 sqft
133 E 13th Ave Available 06/01/20 CUTE 2 BEDROOM NEAR UMHB - This is an adorable 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom house with over 1200 square feet located right in the heart of Belton. It's near UMHB, and just a few minutes off of IH-35.

1 of 4

Last updated April 12 at 10:27 AM
1 Unit Available
2601 Armstrong Drive
2601 Armstrong Dr, Belton, TX
1 Bedroom
$500
2000 sqft
4 bed 4 bath house in Belton Tx. Each room is rented separately with your own private bathroom. Tenants have access to all common areas including use of garage and storage unit. Two units have private bathroom (master suite).

1 of 4

Last updated May 4 at 07:46 PM
1 Unit Available
1414 French St
1414 French St, Belton, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1287 sqft
Belton ISD.
Results within 10 miles of Morgan's Point Resort
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 22 at 08:34 PM
8 Units Available
Oaks at Creekside Apartments
2602 S 39th St, Temple, TX
1 Bedroom
$755
589 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$985
978 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,099
1197 sqft
Comfortable units with carpeting, dining rooms, ceiling fans, tubs/showers, washers and dryers, and well-equipped kitchens. Walk to Jaycee Park. Within commuting distance of Fort Hood.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 08:34 PM
10 Units Available
Villas on the Hill
2510 S 31st St, Temple, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,025
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,502
1174 sqft
Newly constructed apartments with hardwood floors, granite counters and w/d connections. A putting green, dog grooming area, 24-hour gym, a fire pit and media room. Moments from Dodgen Loop and S 31st Street.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 06:35 PM
16 Units Available
The Arbors Apartments
2416 S 13th St, Temple, TX
1 Bedroom
$675
586 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Ideally situated close to Temple College and Temple Mall. One- and two-bedroom apartments with air conditioning and ample storage. Community amenities include a swimming pool and laundry. On-site apartment maintenance for residents' convenience.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
4 Units Available
Income Restricted - Village at Meadow Bend I
2787 S Martin Luther King Jr Dr, Temple, TX
1 Bedroom
$479
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$564
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$650
1100 sqft
Welcome to Village At Meadowbend in Temple, Texas. You will be very comfortable in your new home at our convenient location.

1 of 24

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
3710 Iroquois Trl
3710 Iroquois Trail, Temple, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
2144 sqft
4 BEDROOM, LARGE TREE COVERED LOT - This is a beautifully renovated 4 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage home in Temple with 2144 square feet, tile and wood look floors, nestled on a large tree covered lot.

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1024 Westbury
1024 Westbury, Temple, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1388 sqft
1024 Westbury Available 08/01/20 CUTE 3 BEDROOM, 2 BATH - This is a cute 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage home, conveniently located in Temple, just a few minutes from IH-35.

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
5202 Colonel Travis St
5202 Colonel Travis, Temple, TX
2 Bedrooms
$950
928 sqft
Affordable 2 Bedroom Near Scott & White - This is a 2 bedroom 2 bath duplex conveniently located just a few minutes from the main Baylor Scott & White Hospital in Temple.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Morgan's Point Resort, TX

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Morgan's Point Resort apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

