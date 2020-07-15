Apartment List
/
TX
/
morgan s point resort
/
apartments with garage
Last updated July 15 2020 at 11:18 PM

35 Apartments for rent in Morgan's Point Resort, TX with garages

Morgan's Point Resort apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weathe... Read Guide >

1 of 29

Last updated July 15 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
3217 Purple Sage Dr
3217 Purple Sage Dr, Morgan's Point Resort, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
2301 sqft
3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, 2 Car Garage Home -with extra room for Office/Formal Dining -Owner Provides Landscaping Amenities include: - Central Heat and Air, Washer & Dryer Connections, Dishwasher, Fridge, Stove, Microwave, Granite Counter Tops, Patio,

1 of 13

Last updated July 15 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
8 Catalpa Ct
8 Catalpa Ct, Morgan's Point Resort, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,045
1262 sqft
3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, 1 Car Garage Home Amenities include: Central Heat/Air, Washer/Dryer Connections, Dishwasher, Stove, and Patio. Approved pets are welcome with applicable pet fees.
Results within 1 mile of Morgan's Point Resort

1 of 21

Last updated July 16 at 12:28 AM
1 Unit Available
127 Sheridan Loop
127 Sheridan Loop, Temple, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1779 sqft
Available September 11, 2020!!! Check out on this great 4 bedroom, 2 baths, 1779 sqft home with 1 living and 1 dining area located close to Belton lake in the Northcliffe Phase X subdivision.
Results within 5 miles of Morgan's Point Resort
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
11 Units Available
Wildflower Villas
5227 W Adams Ave, Temple, TX
1 Bedroom
$882
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$970
1062 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Community features BBQ grills, outdoor tables and pool. Units include crown moldings, white appliances and built-in bookshelves. Located within walking distance to Spare Time Fun Center and Good Life Bakery Cafe.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
3 Units Available
Pecan Pointe Luxury Apartment Homes
463 Westfield Blvd, Temple, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,044
1107 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom units nestled in a private pecan orchard. Short drive to Temple Mall and the IMAX theater. Units with French doors, kitchen islands and decorative niches.

1 of 20

Last updated July 15 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
913 Woodhollow Dr
913 Woodhollow Drive, Temple, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1482 sqft
Home is in the Hills of Westwood HOA! 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, 2 Car Garage Home Amenities include: - Central Heat and Air, Washer & Dryer Connections, Dishwasher, Fridge, Stove, Microwave, Fireplace, Patio, Carpet and Fenced Yard.

1 of 3

Last updated July 16 at 12:28 AM
1 Unit Available
8109 Northgate Loop
8109 Northgate Loop, Temple, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,599
1687 sqft
*Pictures are from construction, updated pictures and video tour coming soon* This beautiful 4B/2B home is located in the North Gate subdivision of Temple, TX! Available for Move in October 2020!! This subdivision features green spaces, is close

1 of 22

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
996 Lake Road
996 Lake Rd, Belton, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1834 sqft
3 BEDROOM, NEAR BELTON HIGH SCHOOL - This is a 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage home with 1834 square feet. It's near Belton High School, so it's a great location for anyone working in Belton or commuting to Temple, Harker Heights, or Fort Hood.

1 of 29

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
1227 Cozy Creek Drive
1227 Cozy Creek Drive, Temple, TX
5 Bedrooms
$2,000
2787 sqft
GREAT AMENITIES! Small Dogs Accepted! - Be a part of a great HOA community with a beautiful pool and park area just for use by the neighborhood residents! Looking for schools nearby? Within 1 mile is an elementary, middle AND high school! It

1 of 19

Last updated July 15 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
8109 Fieldstone Dr
8109 Fieldstone Drive, Temple, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1411 sqft
Home is in the Westfield HOA! 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, 2 Car Garage Home Amenities include: - Central Heat and Air, Washer & Dryer Connections, Dishwasher, Fridge, Stove, Microwave, Granite Counters, Jetted Tub, Patio, Carpet, Ceramic Tile and Fenced

1 of 13

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
3211 Wildcatter Drive
3211 Wildcatter Dr, Bell County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1905 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath + study home in Dawson Ranch. Tons of custom features in this gorgeous home. Pets considered on case-by-case basis.

1 of 11

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
1321 Cozy Creek Drive
1321 Cozy Creek Drive, Temple, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1720 sqft
Fantastic four bedroom in Temple! This adorable home features a lovely livingroom. The open kitchen boasts recessed lighting, an island and appliances. The bedrooms are well sized.

1 of 4

Last updated April 12 at 10:27 AM
1 Unit Available
2601 Armstrong Drive
2601 Armstrong Dr, Belton, TX
1 Bedroom
$500
2000 sqft
4 bed 4 bath house in Belton Tx. Each room is rented separately with your own private bathroom. Tenants have access to all common areas including use of garage and storage unit. Two units have private bathroom (master suite).

1 of 4

Last updated May 4 at 07:46 PM
1 Unit Available
1414 French St
1414 French St, Belton, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1287 sqft
Belton ISD.

1 of 20

Last updated July 15 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
7907 Woodbury Dr
7907 Woodbury Dr, Temple, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1364 sqft
Beautiful home available! 3 Bedroom - 2 Bathroom - 2 Car Garage Amenities include: -Central Heat & Air -Washer & Dryer Connections -Dishwasher -Stove -Garden Tub -Patio -Fenced Yard Approved pets are welcome with applicable pet fees.

1 of 8

Last updated July 16 at 12:28 AM
1 Unit Available
531 Parkfield Lane
531 Parkfield Ln, Temple, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1287 sqft
Light, bright, and open floor plan. Like new home with 3 bedrooms, 2 bath, large living area, kitchen off of dining, utility between garage and kitchen. MBR bath has a walk in closet, large walk in shower, plus 2 sinks. Pantry, 2 car garage.

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
5443 Spar Cir
5443 Spar Cir, Bell County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$950
1680 sqft
3 Bedroom - 2 Bathroom - 2 Car Garage Amenities include: - Central Heat & Air - Washer & Dryer Connections - Fridge - Dishwasher - Stove - Microwave - Hardwood Floors - High Ceilings - Open Floor Plan - Large yard with mature trees - Just down the

1 of 1

Last updated July 15 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
1011 Sugar Brook Dr
1011 Sugar Brook Drive, Temple, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
2410 sqft
4 Bedroom, 3 Bathroom, 2 Car Garage Home Amenities include: - Central Heat and Air, Washer & Dryer Connections, Dishwasher, Fridge, Stove, Microwave, Fireplace, Granite Counters, Patio, Carpet, Ceramic Tile and Fenced Yard with Sprinkler System.
Results within 10 miles of Morgan's Point Resort
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
14 Units Available
Villas on the Hill
2510 S 31st St, Temple, TX
1 Bedroom
$963
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,471
1174 sqft
Newly constructed apartments with hardwood floors, granite counters and w/d connections. A putting green, dog grooming area, 24-hour gym, a fire pit and media room. Moments from Dodgen Loop and S 31st Street.

1 of 19

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
5310 Fenton Lane
5310 Fenton Ln, Bell County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1846 sqft
Amenities Galore! Walking Trails, Picnic Area Pavilions, Volleyball Court, Quick Access to Stillhouse Lake! - Thank you for your interest in renting with Linnemann Realty.

1 of 24

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
3710 Iroquois Trl
3710 Iroquois Trail, Temple, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
2144 sqft
4 BEDROOM, LARGE TREE COVERED LOT - This is a beautifully renovated 4 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage home in Temple with 2144 square feet, tile and wood look floors, nestled on a large tree covered lot.

1 of 1

Last updated July 15 at 07:27 AM
1 Unit Available
212 Sims Ridge
212 Sims Ridge Dr, Nolanville, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,275
1824 sqft
This 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with a 2 car garage features a refrigerator, fenced backyard, washer and dryer connections, an electric range and dishwasher. Pets welcomed. Approved pets require a paid $300 non-refundable fee per pet.

1 of 35

Last updated July 15 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
5902 Ambrose Cir
5902 Ambrose Circle, Temple, TX
5 Bedrooms
$1,995
3128 sqft
5 Bedroom, 2.

1 of 13

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
6197 Wheaton Loop
6197 Wheaton, Temple, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1590 sqft
Brand new construction. Be the first to live in this beautiful Omega Builder's Bower 100 floorplan featuring three bedrooms and two baths.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garages in Morgan's Point Resort, TX

Morgan's Point Resort apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Williamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXWaco, TXPflugerville, TXCedar Park, TX
Georgetown, TXTemple, TXLeander, TXWells Branch, TXCopperas Cove, TXHarker Heights, TX
Hutto, TXRobinson, TXBelton, TXNolanville, TXHewitt, TXBrushy Creek, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Texas CollegeHuston-Tillotson University
McLennan Community CollegeSaint Edward's University
Temple College