GORGEOUS HOME! SPACIOUS OPEN FLOOR PLAN; LIVING ROOM HAS HIGH CEILINGS; OVERHEAD CEILING FANS; MASTER SUITE DOWNSTAIRS; MASTER BATH HAS SEPARATE SHOWER & GARDEN TUB. 3 BEDROOMS UP; LARGE BEDROOM WITH TWO CLOSETS UPSTAIRS COULD BE USED AS A GAME-ROOM; BEAUTIFUL BACK YARD AND COVERED PORCH.SCHEDULE A SELF TOUR AND APPLY AT WWW.GOALPROPERTIES.COM This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7115 Durango Drive have any available units?
7115 Durango Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Montgomery County, TX.
What amenities does 7115 Durango Drive have?
Some of 7115 Durango Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7115 Durango Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7115 Durango Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7115 Durango Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7115 Durango Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7115 Durango Drive offer parking?
No, 7115 Durango Drive does not offer parking.
Does 7115 Durango Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7115 Durango Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7115 Durango Drive have a pool?
No, 7115 Durango Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7115 Durango Drive have accessible units?
No, 7115 Durango Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7115 Durango Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7115 Durango Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7115 Durango Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 7115 Durango Drive does not have units with air conditioning.