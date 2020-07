Amenities

Perfect location with this Lake Conroe waterfront condo on ground floor! Walk out your back door to enjoy open water lake living with a resort feel. You will appreciate the modern layout of the floor plan that is open from kitchen to living room with features including granite counters, ceramic tile and wood flooring, no carpet and breathtaking views. Southern Empress paddle boat docks right next door which you can book for dinner cruises. Available access to adjoining pool for daily rental fee. Just around the corner there is a subdivision marina for your boating needs as this unit does not come with a private boat slip. You will appreciate lake living with fantastic sunset views!