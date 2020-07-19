All apartments in Montgomery County
Montgomery County, TX
3902 Knollcrest Drive
Last updated March 7 2020 at 5:35 AM

3902 Knollcrest Drive

3902 Knollcrest Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3902 Knollcrest Drive, Montgomery County, TX 77356

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
accessible
furnished
Unit Amenities
Waterfront Townhome for Lease in Walden. Looking for a perfect place to call home? Love the water? This beautiful Townhome is ready to move in. 3 Bedrooms each with its own bath and half bath downstairs. 1 bedroom down and two up. Landing at top of stairs with plenty of room for a desk. Tile entryway, tall ceilings in the living area, long breakfast bar, mirrored buffet. Steps down into the kitchen and living room. Available partially furnished or unfurnished. Covered patio facing water and an upstairs balcony. This one will not last, come on out and find your new place to call HOME..

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3902 Knollcrest Drive have any available units?
3902 Knollcrest Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Montgomery County, TX.
What amenities does 3902 Knollcrest Drive have?
Some of 3902 Knollcrest Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3902 Knollcrest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3902 Knollcrest Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3902 Knollcrest Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3902 Knollcrest Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Montgomery County.
Does 3902 Knollcrest Drive offer parking?
No, 3902 Knollcrest Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3902 Knollcrest Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3902 Knollcrest Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3902 Knollcrest Drive have a pool?
No, 3902 Knollcrest Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3902 Knollcrest Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 3902 Knollcrest Drive has accessible units.
Does 3902 Knollcrest Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3902 Knollcrest Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 3902 Knollcrest Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3902 Knollcrest Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
