3902 Knollcrest Drive

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities accessible

Waterfront Townhome for Lease in Walden. Looking for a perfect place to call home? Love the water? This beautiful Townhome is ready to move in. 3 Bedrooms each with its own bath and half bath downstairs. 1 bedroom down and two up. Landing at top of stairs with plenty of room for a desk. Tile entryway, tall ceilings in the living area, long breakfast bar, mirrored buffet. Steps down into the kitchen and living room. Available partially furnished or unfurnished. Covered patio facing water and an upstairs balcony. This one will not last, come on out and find your new place to call HOME..