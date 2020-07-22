All apartments in Montgomery County
Last updated April 2 2020 at 5:40 PM

3631 Cottage Pines Lane

3631 Cottage Pines Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3631 Cottage Pines Lane, Montgomery County, TX 77386

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
High-end homes with great functionality and finishes do not come on the rental market often in this price range. This 1-story home has 3 Bedrooms, 3 Full Bathrooms, a Study/Office (could be a 4th Bedroom), a Dining Room, and a stunning open-concept Kitchen, Breakfast Area, & Family Room. The Kitchen has a large island with barstool seating and is surrounded by upgraded cabinetry and granite counters, under-cabinet lighting, and high-end SS appliances including a gas range and undivided sink. The flooring in all the main areas is wood-look ceramic tile. Wood floors in Study/Office and the only carpet is in the Bedrooms. Exterior of the home is all brick and stone with great landscaping, and it has full gutters. The backyard has a covered patio, a custom-built fire-pit, and plenty of manageable grass space. The Falls at Imperial Oaks is a fantastic community with top-rated schools like Birnham Woods Elem, which is just behind the property! Fridge, Washer & Dryer included. Ready May 1!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3631 Cottage Pines Lane have any available units?
3631 Cottage Pines Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Montgomery County, TX.
What amenities does 3631 Cottage Pines Lane have?
Some of 3631 Cottage Pines Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3631 Cottage Pines Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3631 Cottage Pines Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3631 Cottage Pines Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3631 Cottage Pines Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Montgomery County.
Does 3631 Cottage Pines Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3631 Cottage Pines Lane offers parking.
Does 3631 Cottage Pines Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3631 Cottage Pines Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3631 Cottage Pines Lane have a pool?
No, 3631 Cottage Pines Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3631 Cottage Pines Lane have accessible units?
Yes, 3631 Cottage Pines Lane has accessible units.
Does 3631 Cottage Pines Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3631 Cottage Pines Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 3631 Cottage Pines Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 3631 Cottage Pines Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
