3631 Cottage Pines Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accessible parking

High-end homes with great functionality and finishes do not come on the rental market often in this price range. This 1-story home has 3 Bedrooms, 3 Full Bathrooms, a Study/Office (could be a 4th Bedroom), a Dining Room, and a stunning open-concept Kitchen, Breakfast Area, & Family Room. The Kitchen has a large island with barstool seating and is surrounded by upgraded cabinetry and granite counters, under-cabinet lighting, and high-end SS appliances including a gas range and undivided sink. The flooring in all the main areas is wood-look ceramic tile. Wood floors in Study/Office and the only carpet is in the Bedrooms. Exterior of the home is all brick and stone with great landscaping, and it has full gutters. The backyard has a covered patio, a custom-built fire-pit, and plenty of manageable grass space. The Falls at Imperial Oaks is a fantastic community with top-rated schools like Birnham Woods Elem, which is just behind the property! Fridge, Washer & Dryer included. Ready May 1!