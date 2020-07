Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities game room parking garage

Waterfront home in great community on Lake Conroe. Master bedroom downstairs with lake view. Living room with fireplace, great view of the lake. Breakfast bar and dining area with door to new wooden deck that wraps around back of the house to your own boat slip. 2 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms and game room upstairs. Partially fenced. Best rental price for a waterfront home on this side of the lake!