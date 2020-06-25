All apartments in Montgomery County
Find more places like 29338 Legends Green Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Montgomery County, TX
/
29338 Legends Green Drive
Last updated January 16 2020 at 3:56 PM

29338 Legends Green Drive

29338 Legends Green Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

29338 Legends Green Drive, Montgomery County, TX 77386

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. Located in the popular Legends Run neighborhood, this charming 3 bedroom, 2 bath home is move in ready! The private patio is perfect for entertaining in your fully fenced backyard. This home features laminate flooring in the kitchen and living areas and cozy carpeting in the bedrooms. The stainless-steel refrigerator is included as well! Awesome location just minutes from 99/Grand Parkway and zoned to the award-winning Conroe ISD. Make this adorable home yours today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 29338 Legends Green Drive have any available units?
29338 Legends Green Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Montgomery County, TX.
What amenities does 29338 Legends Green Drive have?
Some of 29338 Legends Green Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 29338 Legends Green Drive currently offering any rent specials?
29338 Legends Green Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 29338 Legends Green Drive pet-friendly?
No, 29338 Legends Green Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Montgomery County.
Does 29338 Legends Green Drive offer parking?
Yes, 29338 Legends Green Drive offers parking.
Does 29338 Legends Green Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 29338 Legends Green Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 29338 Legends Green Drive have a pool?
No, 29338 Legends Green Drive does not have a pool.
Does 29338 Legends Green Drive have accessible units?
No, 29338 Legends Green Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 29338 Legends Green Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 29338 Legends Green Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 29338 Legends Green Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 29338 Legends Green Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Pointe At Valley Ranch Town Center
20290 Park Lake View Drive
Porter Heights, TX 77357
Heights at Harper's Preserve
17116 Harper's Trace
Conroe, TX 77385
Laurelwoode
10333 Research Forest Dr
Magnolia, TX 77354
Harper's Retreat
17011 Harpers Way
Conroe, TX 77385
The Mansions on the Park
29980 FM 2978 Rd
Magnolia, TX 77354
West Creek Apartments
2211 Montgomery Park Blvd
Conroe, TX 77304
Woodwind Village
26001 Budde Rd
Spring, TX 77380
Hilltops
2200 N Loop 336 W
Conroe, TX 77304

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXCollege Station, TXBryan, TX
Galveston, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXHumble, TXStafford, TXRosenberg, TXHuntsville, TXTomball, TXAtascocita, TXDayton, TXCrosby, TXJersey Village, TX
Channelview, TXMont Belvieu, TXHempstead, TXBrookshire, TXCinco Ranch, TXDeer Park, TXBellaire, TXLa Porte, TXSealy, TXPecan Grove, TXRichmond, TXBellville, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
Sam Houston State UniversitySan Jacinto Community College
The University of Texas Medical Branch