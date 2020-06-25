29338 Legends Green Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage stainless steel microwave carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. Located in the popular Legends Run neighborhood, this charming 3 bedroom, 2 bath home is move in ready! The private patio is perfect for entertaining in your fully fenced backyard. This home features laminate flooring in the kitchen and living areas and cozy carpeting in the bedrooms. The stainless-steel refrigerator is included as well! Awesome location just minutes from 99/Grand Parkway and zoned to the award-winning Conroe ISD. Make this adorable home yours today!