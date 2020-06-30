All apartments in Montgomery County
Find more places like 28820 Concho River Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Montgomery County, TX
/
28820 Concho River Court
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

28820 Concho River Court

28820 Concho River Ct · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

28820 Concho River Ct, Montgomery County, TX 77386

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Must see open concept home with engineered wood flooring in all living spaces. Nice sized kitchen with breakfast nook features dark granite countertops and plenty of counterspace. Enjoy a garden tub and walk in shower in master bath and more.

Schedule a self-showing or apply at www.GOALproperties.com
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28820 Concho River Court have any available units?
28820 Concho River Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Montgomery County, TX.
What amenities does 28820 Concho River Court have?
Some of 28820 Concho River Court's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28820 Concho River Court currently offering any rent specials?
28820 Concho River Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28820 Concho River Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 28820 Concho River Court is pet friendly.
Does 28820 Concho River Court offer parking?
No, 28820 Concho River Court does not offer parking.
Does 28820 Concho River Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 28820 Concho River Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 28820 Concho River Court have a pool?
No, 28820 Concho River Court does not have a pool.
Does 28820 Concho River Court have accessible units?
No, 28820 Concho River Court does not have accessible units.
Does 28820 Concho River Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 28820 Concho River Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 28820 Concho River Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 28820 Concho River Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Landmark
425 Rayford Rd
Spring, TX 77386
Plantation at the Woodlands
3720 College Park Dr
The Woodlands, TX 77384
Anatole at the Pines
1100 S Loop 336 W
Conroe, TX 77304
The Retreat at the Woodlands
4400 College Park Dr
The Woodlands, TX 77384
Harbor Shores
15650 Walden Rd
Conroe, TX 77356
Riverwood
201 River Pointe Dr
Conroe, TX 77304
Hawthorne Ridge
3300 N Loop 336 W
Conroe, TX 77304
IMT Woodland Meadows
25335 Budde Rd
Houston, TX 77380

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXCollege Station, TXBryan, TX
Galveston, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXHumble, TXStafford, TXRosenberg, TXHuntsville, TXTomball, TXAtascocita, TXDayton, TXCrosby, TXJersey Village, TX
Channelview, TXMont Belvieu, TXHempstead, TXBrookshire, TXCinco Ranch, TXDeer Park, TXBellaire, TXLa Porte, TXSealy, TXPecan Grove, TXRichmond, TXBellville, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
Sam Houston State UniversitySan Jacinto Community College
The University of Texas Medical Branch