28820 Concho River Ct, Montgomery County, TX 77386
Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Must see open concept home with engineered wood flooring in all living spaces. Nice sized kitchen with breakfast nook features dark granite countertops and plenty of counterspace. Enjoy a garden tub and walk in shower in master bath and more.
Schedule a self-showing or apply at www.GOALproperties.com This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 28820 Concho River Court have any available units?
28820 Concho River Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Montgomery County, TX.
What amenities does 28820 Concho River Court have?
Some of 28820 Concho River Court's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28820 Concho River Court currently offering any rent specials?
28820 Concho River Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28820 Concho River Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 28820 Concho River Court is pet friendly.
Does 28820 Concho River Court offer parking?
No, 28820 Concho River Court does not offer parking.
Does 28820 Concho River Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 28820 Concho River Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 28820 Concho River Court have a pool?
No, 28820 Concho River Court does not have a pool.
Does 28820 Concho River Court have accessible units?
No, 28820 Concho River Court does not have accessible units.
Does 28820 Concho River Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 28820 Concho River Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 28820 Concho River Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 28820 Concho River Court does not have units with air conditioning.