Amenities
2746 Hidden Spring Falls Dr Available 06/14/19 2746 Hidden Spring Falls - ****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***
Please call 281-894-9111 to schedule a showing.
Price: $1375
Security Deposit: $1175
Processing fee: $200
Sq Feet: 1578
Bedroom: 3
Baths: 2
Heating: central
Cooling: central
Appliances: Refrigerator
In addition to rent, there will be $20.00 a month for quality filters to be conveniently sent to your door. This saves up to 15% on your utility bill, prevents costly HVAC repairs, and ensures a healthy home environment.
Extras: Cozy 3 bedroom 2 bath home in the wonderful Fox Run neighborhood! Spacious living room area, plenty of counter space in kitchen. Great sized dining room with plenty of natural lighting. Large master bedroom, with large vanity in master bathroom. This property won't last long! Apply today before it's too late!!!
Real Property Management Preferred
P 281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913
(RLNE4938076)