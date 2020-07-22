Amenities

2746 Hidden Spring Falls Dr Available 06/14/19 2746 Hidden Spring Falls - ****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***

Please call 281-894-9111 to schedule a showing.



Price: $1375

Security Deposit: $1175

Processing fee: $200

Sq Feet: 1578

Bedroom: 3

Baths: 2

Heating: central

Cooling: central

Appliances: Refrigerator



In addition to rent, there will be $20.00 a month for quality filters to be conveniently sent to your door. This saves up to 15% on your utility bill, prevents costly HVAC repairs, and ensures a healthy home environment.



Extras: Cozy 3 bedroom 2 bath home in the wonderful Fox Run neighborhood! Spacious living room area, plenty of counter space in kitchen. Great sized dining room with plenty of natural lighting. Large master bedroom, with large vanity in master bathroom. This property won't last long! Apply today before it's too late!!!



Real Property Management Preferred

P 281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913

