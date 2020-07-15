27111 White Sage Cove Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities game room playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Fall in love w/Harmony: a master-planned oasis where hiking, biking & community events are the norm! With easy access to Hardy Toll Rd & Grand Parkway, this Chesmar Homes beauty is a perfect 10 - behind a manned gate, on a cul-de-sac street, large backyard backs to a reserve w/NO REAR NEIGHBORS & only a block from amenities including a resort style pool, splash pad & playground! Grand 2-story stone front porch, granite kitchen, HUGE game room & TONS of custom upgrades! You will love this place!