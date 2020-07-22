23222 Gallanda Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities accessible parking garage

4 bedroom 2 bath single story home on a waterfront lot in the Magnolia neighborhood of Durango Creek. Covered back patio overlooks neighborhood lake. The spacious island kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless appliances opens to the living room with high ceiling. Tile throughout living room, hallways, kitchen, and bathrooms. Private master suite with double sinks and his/hers closets. Fantastic view of the lake from the master and den. Full sprinkler system. Zoned to Bear Branch Elementary. Minutes to The Woodlands, Lake Conroe, and I-45. Available for immediate move-in.