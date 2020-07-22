All apartments in Montgomery County
Find more places like 23222 Gallanda Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Montgomery County, TX
/
23222 Gallanda Drive
Last updated June 29 2019 at 5:35 PM

23222 Gallanda Drive

23222 Gallanda Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

23222 Gallanda Dr, Montgomery County, TX 77354

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
garage
4 bedroom 2 bath single story home on a waterfront lot in the Magnolia neighborhood of Durango Creek. Covered back patio overlooks neighborhood lake. The spacious island kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless appliances opens to the living room with high ceiling. Tile throughout living room, hallways, kitchen, and bathrooms. Private master suite with double sinks and his/hers closets. Fantastic view of the lake from the master and den. Full sprinkler system. Zoned to Bear Branch Elementary. Minutes to The Woodlands, Lake Conroe, and I-45. Available for immediate move-in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23222 Gallanda Drive have any available units?
23222 Gallanda Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Montgomery County, TX.
What amenities does 23222 Gallanda Drive have?
Some of 23222 Gallanda Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23222 Gallanda Drive currently offering any rent specials?
23222 Gallanda Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23222 Gallanda Drive pet-friendly?
No, 23222 Gallanda Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Montgomery County.
Does 23222 Gallanda Drive offer parking?
Yes, 23222 Gallanda Drive offers parking.
Does 23222 Gallanda Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23222 Gallanda Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23222 Gallanda Drive have a pool?
No, 23222 Gallanda Drive does not have a pool.
Does 23222 Gallanda Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 23222 Gallanda Drive has accessible units.
Does 23222 Gallanda Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 23222 Gallanda Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 23222 Gallanda Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 23222 Gallanda Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mallard Creek
23423 Highway 59
Houston, TX 77339
The Fountains of Conroe
200 Fountain Ln
Conroe, TX 77304
Discovery at Kingwood
150 Northpark Plaza Dr
Humble, TX 77339
Kingwood Glen
200 Northpines Dr
Houston, TX 77339
Broadstone Harmony
2625 Harmony Park Crossing
Spring, TX 77386
Landmark of Magnolia
5402 FM-1488
Magnolia, TX 77354
Olympus Sierra Pines
1615 Sawdust Rd
The Woodlands, TX 77380
Lodge at Kingwood
938 Kingwood Dr
Houston, TX 77339

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXCollege Station, TXBryan, TX
Galveston, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXHumble, TXStafford, TXRosenberg, TXHuntsville, TXTomball, TXAtascocita, TXDayton, TXCrosby, TXJersey Village, TX
Channelview, TXMont Belvieu, TXHempstead, TXBrookshire, TXCinco Ranch, TXDeer Park, TXBellaire, TXLa Porte, TXSealy, TXPecan Grove, TXRichmond, TXBellville, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
Sam Houston State UniversitySan Jacinto Community College
The University of Texas Medical Branch