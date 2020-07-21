All apartments in Montgomery County
208 Ruskin Drive
Last updated April 1 2020 at 3:23 AM

208 Ruskin Drive

208 Ruskin Drive East · No Longer Available
Location

208 Ruskin Drive East, Montgomery County, TX 77356

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Located in the gated, country club community of Bentwater on Lake Conroe, this is a rare one-story home on the golf course has been completely remodeled from new floors to new roof and is now move-in ready. Ceramic tile floors throughout entire living area and kitchen. New kitchen with breakfast bar, prep bar, stainless appliances, coffee bar, two large storage pantries, and butler's pantry. Full two-car garage plus golf cart space with separate door entry in the back. Located close to the main gate, you're quickly on FM 1097 for quick access to amenities in Montgomery or Willis, as well as all the shopping, dining and world-class medical facility amenities of The Woodlands. Equally ideal for those with school age youngsters who will be enrolled in the exemplary Montgomery Independent School District.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 208 Ruskin Drive have any available units?
208 Ruskin Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Montgomery County, TX.
What amenities does 208 Ruskin Drive have?
Some of 208 Ruskin Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 208 Ruskin Drive currently offering any rent specials?
208 Ruskin Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 208 Ruskin Drive pet-friendly?
No, 208 Ruskin Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Montgomery County.
Does 208 Ruskin Drive offer parking?
Yes, 208 Ruskin Drive offers parking.
Does 208 Ruskin Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 208 Ruskin Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 208 Ruskin Drive have a pool?
No, 208 Ruskin Drive does not have a pool.
Does 208 Ruskin Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 208 Ruskin Drive has accessible units.
Does 208 Ruskin Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 208 Ruskin Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 208 Ruskin Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 208 Ruskin Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
