208 Ruskin Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel coffee bar

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accessible coffee bar parking garage

Located in the gated, country club community of Bentwater on Lake Conroe, this is a rare one-story home on the golf course has been completely remodeled from new floors to new roof and is now move-in ready. Ceramic tile floors throughout entire living area and kitchen. New kitchen with breakfast bar, prep bar, stainless appliances, coffee bar, two large storage pantries, and butler's pantry. Full two-car garage plus golf cart space with separate door entry in the back. Located close to the main gate, you're quickly on FM 1097 for quick access to amenities in Montgomery or Willis, as well as all the shopping, dining and world-class medical facility amenities of The Woodlands. Equally ideal for those with school age youngsters who will be enrolled in the exemplary Montgomery Independent School District.