Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities accessible on-site laundry parking garage

Super one story w/4 bedrooms & 3 FULL baths located on the golf course! Stunning brick elevation surrounded by lush landscaping. Private backyard with huge slate patio and no backyard neighbors. Step inside to gleaming wood floors that extend through the main living areas and bedrooms. Tile floors in wet areas. Washer, dryer & deep freezer- in the laundry room. Kitchen refrigerator included too! Solar panels keep electricity bills extra low. Water softening system and sprinkler.