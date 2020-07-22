19147 Shire Horse Boulevard

Amenities
Absolutely amazing home in Cumberland Crossing!! This spacious one story has a popular open floor plan. Features a stunning kitchen, with gorgeous cabinets and granite counters, stainless steel appliances, and high ceilings, plus 4 big bedrooms. The large master bedroom has a huge walk-in closet. Spacious master bath includes stand alone shower, double sinks and built in shelves.Schedule a self guided tour and apply at www.GOALproperties.com In addition to rent, there will be $13.00 per month charge for quality filters to be conveniently delivered to your door every 60 days. This program may save up to 15% on your electric bill and prevent costly HVAC repairs. Resident may opt-out ofâ?¯programâ?¯by providingâ?¯Landlord photographic proof that air filters are being replaced every 60 days.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.