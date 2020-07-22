All apartments in Montgomery County
Montgomery County, TX
19147 Shire Horse Boulevard
Last updated June 5 2019 at 11:45 AM

19147 Shire Horse Boulevard

19147 Shire Horse Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

19147 Shire Horse Boulevard, Montgomery County, TX 77365

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Absolutely amazing home in Cumberland Crossing!! This spacious one story has a popular open floor plan. Features a stunning kitchen, with gorgeous cabinets and granite counters, stainless steel appliances, and high ceilings, plus 4 big bedrooms. The large master bedroom has a huge walk-in closet. Spacious master bath includes stand alone shower, double sinks and built in shelves.Schedule a self guided tour and apply at www.GOALproperties.com In addition to rent, there will be $13.00 per month charge for quality filters to be conveniently delivered to your door every 60 days. This program may save up to 15% on your electric bill and prevent costly HVAC repairs. Resident may opt-out ofâ?¯programâ?¯by providingâ?¯Landlord photographic proof that air filters are being replaced every 60 days.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19147 Shire Horse Boulevard have any available units?
19147 Shire Horse Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Montgomery County, TX.
What amenities does 19147 Shire Horse Boulevard have?
Some of 19147 Shire Horse Boulevard's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19147 Shire Horse Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
19147 Shire Horse Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19147 Shire Horse Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 19147 Shire Horse Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 19147 Shire Horse Boulevard offer parking?
No, 19147 Shire Horse Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 19147 Shire Horse Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19147 Shire Horse Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19147 Shire Horse Boulevard have a pool?
No, 19147 Shire Horse Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 19147 Shire Horse Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 19147 Shire Horse Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 19147 Shire Horse Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 19147 Shire Horse Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 19147 Shire Horse Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 19147 Shire Horse Boulevard has units with air conditioning.
