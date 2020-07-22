19147 Shire Horse Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Absolutely amazing home in Cumberland Crossing!! This spacious one story has a popular open floor plan. Features a stunning kitchen, with gorgeous cabinets and granite counters, stainless steel appliances, and high ceilings, plus 4 big bedrooms. The large master bedroom has a huge walk-in closet. Spacious master bath includes stand alone shower, double sinks and built in shelves.Schedule a self guided tour and apply at www.GOALproperties.com In addition to rent, there will be $13.00 per month charge for quality filters to be conveniently delivered to your door every 60 days. This program may save up to 15% on your electric bill and prevent costly HVAC repairs. Resident may opt-out ofâ?¯programâ?¯by providingâ?¯Landlord photographic proof that air filters are being replaced every 60 days.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.