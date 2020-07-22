You don't want to MISS out on this REMODELED Home! Inside the Home offers an Open Floor Plan and Outside There is plenty of yard space for Entertaining! Enjoy Easy Highway access and The New Caney School District. Schedule your tour TODAY!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 18891 Ferne Dr have any available units?
18891 Ferne Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Montgomery County, TX.
Is 18891 Ferne Dr currently offering any rent specials?
18891 Ferne Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.