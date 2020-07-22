All apartments in Montgomery County
Last updated April 6 2019 at 7:37 AM

18891 Ferne Dr

18891 Ferne Drive · No Longer Available
Location

18891 Ferne Drive, Montgomery County, TX 77365

Amenities

recently renovated
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
You don't want to MISS out on this REMODELED Home! Inside the Home offers an Open Floor Plan and Outside There is plenty of yard space for Entertaining! Enjoy Easy Highway access and The New Caney School District. Schedule your tour TODAY!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18891 Ferne Dr have any available units?
18891 Ferne Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Montgomery County, TX.
Is 18891 Ferne Dr currently offering any rent specials?
18891 Ferne Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18891 Ferne Dr pet-friendly?
No, 18891 Ferne Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Montgomery County.
Does 18891 Ferne Dr offer parking?
No, 18891 Ferne Dr does not offer parking.
Does 18891 Ferne Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18891 Ferne Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18891 Ferne Dr have a pool?
No, 18891 Ferne Dr does not have a pool.
Does 18891 Ferne Dr have accessible units?
No, 18891 Ferne Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 18891 Ferne Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 18891 Ferne Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18891 Ferne Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 18891 Ferne Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
