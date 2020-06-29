All apartments in Montgomery County
Last updated June 5 2020 at 3:02 PM

14824 Cygnus Court

14824 Cygnus Court · (936) 525-3220
Location

14824 Cygnus Court, Montgomery County, TX 77318

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,800

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1590 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Adorable 3/2/2 located in the gated community of Point Aquarius. Recently renovated and updated to include, new flooring, paint, fixtures, appliances too many updates to list.. This home sits on a corner lot. Detached 2 car garage, family room open to the kitchen with gas log fireplace and new laminate flooring. Home is move in ready. The master bedroom has an ensuite bathroom and large walk-in closet. Covered patio off breakfast area. The community offers swimming pool, tennis courts, boat launch and marina. This one won't last long, so call to schedule your showing today. Willis ISD.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14824 Cygnus Court have any available units?
14824 Cygnus Court has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 14824 Cygnus Court have?
Some of 14824 Cygnus Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14824 Cygnus Court currently offering any rent specials?
14824 Cygnus Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14824 Cygnus Court pet-friendly?
No, 14824 Cygnus Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Montgomery County.
Does 14824 Cygnus Court offer parking?
Yes, 14824 Cygnus Court offers parking.
Does 14824 Cygnus Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14824 Cygnus Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14824 Cygnus Court have a pool?
Yes, 14824 Cygnus Court has a pool.
Does 14824 Cygnus Court have accessible units?
No, 14824 Cygnus Court does not have accessible units.
Does 14824 Cygnus Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14824 Cygnus Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 14824 Cygnus Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 14824 Cygnus Court does not have units with air conditioning.
