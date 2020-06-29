14824 Cygnus Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

Adorable 3/2/2 located in the gated community of Point Aquarius. Recently renovated and updated to include, new flooring, paint, fixtures, appliances too many updates to list.. This home sits on a corner lot. Detached 2 car garage, family room open to the kitchen with gas log fireplace and new laminate flooring. Home is move in ready. The master bedroom has an ensuite bathroom and large walk-in closet. Covered patio off breakfast area. The community offers swimming pool, tennis courts, boat launch and marina. This one won't last long, so call to schedule your showing today. Willis ISD.