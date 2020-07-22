1404 April Villa West

Amenities

Completely Furnished and All Bills Paid! 12-25 minutes to several hospitals and the Entergy Power Plant project in Willis. Located in the very secure April Sound subdivision with 24 hour manned gate entrance and patrols. Conroe Regional Hospital is less than 15 minutes away. The Woodlands Medical Center is 23 minutes. Second floor unit is fully furnished, pots, pans, linens, towels, Direct TV, 43 flat screen TV in living room and 22 flat screen in master bedroom, DVD player, full size washer and dryer, WiFi, covered balcony, reserved parking right in front of unit, everything needed for an extended stay. King bed in master, queen in guest bedroom. 2 full baths. Walk to club, golf, lake, pools. Use of April Sound Country Club facilities. Rate is for 2. Please add $100 each for each additional person. Deduct $100 if only 1. Smoking ok on balcony or off property only. No pets. Visa/MC accepted.