All apartments in Montgomery County
Find more places like 1404 April Villa West.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Montgomery County, TX
/
1404 April Villa West
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1404 April Villa West

1404 West April Villa · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1404 West April Villa, Montgomery County, TX 77356
April Sound

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
all utils included
parking
pool
internet access
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
internet access
Completely Furnished and All Bills Paid! 12-25 minutes to several hospitals and the Entergy Power Plant project in Willis. Located in the very secure April Sound subdivision with 24 hour manned gate entrance and patrols. Conroe Regional Hospital is less than 15 minutes away. The Woodlands Medical Center is 23 minutes. Second floor unit is fully furnished, pots, pans, linens, towels, Direct TV, 43 flat screen TV in living room and 22 flat screen in master bedroom, DVD player, full size washer and dryer, WiFi, covered balcony, reserved parking right in front of unit, everything needed for an extended stay. King bed in master, queen in guest bedroom. 2 full baths. Walk to club, golf, lake, pools. Use of April Sound Country Club facilities. Rate is for 2. Please add $100 each for each additional person. Deduct $100 if only 1. Smoking ok on balcony or off property only. No pets. Visa/MC accepted.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1404 April Villa West have any available units?
1404 April Villa West doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Montgomery County, TX.
What amenities does 1404 April Villa West have?
Some of 1404 April Villa West's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1404 April Villa West currently offering any rent specials?
1404 April Villa West is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1404 April Villa West pet-friendly?
No, 1404 April Villa West is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Montgomery County.
Does 1404 April Villa West offer parking?
Yes, 1404 April Villa West offers parking.
Does 1404 April Villa West have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1404 April Villa West offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1404 April Villa West have a pool?
Yes, 1404 April Villa West has a pool.
Does 1404 April Villa West have accessible units?
No, 1404 April Villa West does not have accessible units.
Does 1404 April Villa West have units with dishwashers?
No, 1404 April Villa West does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1404 April Villa West have units with air conditioning?
No, 1404 April Villa West does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Riverpointe
1600 River Pointe Dr
Conroe, TX 77304
The Retreat at the Woodlands
4400 College Park Dr
The Woodlands, TX 77384
Trailpoint
2301 S Millbend Dr
The Woodlands, TX 77380
The Fountains of Conroe
200 Fountain Ln
Conroe, TX 77304
Riverwood
201 River Pointe Dr
Conroe, TX 77304
Virtual Living at Kingwood
25710 Loop 494
Humble, TX 77339
Berkshire Jones Forest
2477 Farm to Market Rd 1488
Conroe, TX 77384
Berkshire Woodland
2443 Farm to Market Rd 1488
Conroe, TX 77384

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXCollege Station, TXBryan, TX
Galveston, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXHumble, TXStafford, TXRosenberg, TXHuntsville, TXTomball, TXAtascocita, TXDayton, TXCrosby, TXJersey Village, TX
Channelview, TXMont Belvieu, TXHempstead, TXBrookshire, TXCinco Ranch, TXDeer Park, TXBellaire, TXLa Porte, TXSealy, TXPecan Grove, TXRichmond, TXBellville, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
Sam Houston State UniversitySan Jacinto Community College
The University of Texas Medical Branch