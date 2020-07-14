1404 April Villa

Amenities

Rate is for 2 or more months. Add $100 for just one month. Located near Conroe, TX in the secure April Sound subdivision with 24 hour manned gate entrance and patrols. Rate is for 1, add $25 for 2. Ground floor. Fully furnished, complete cooking items, linens & towels, 40 flat screen TV with Dish Network TV, full size washer and dryer, fridge with ice maker, full size 4 burner range with oven and over the range built in microwave. Kitchen pantry with lots of shelves. All utilities including electricity, water, garbage pick up, and High Speed WiFi. Bathtub with shower. Queen size bed. Computer desk and chair. Dinette set with chairs. 2 closets (one is walk in). Crown moldings. Wood deck with furniture, reserved parking right in front of unit, everything needed for an extended stay. All bills paid. Use of most April Sound Country Club facilities including pools, hot tub, boat launch, fitness center, and 2 restaurants. All just a 5 minute walk away. 12 minutes to Conroe Regional Hospital. 20 minutes to The Woodlands. Visa/MC accepted.