Montgomery County, TX
1404 April Villa
Last updated September 6 2019 at 8:39 AM

1404 April Villa

1404 April Villas · No Longer Available
Location

1404 April Villas, Montgomery County, TX 77356
April Sound

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
all utils included
parking
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
hot tub
internet access
Rate is for 2 or more months. Add $100 for just one month. Located near Conroe, TX in the secure April Sound subdivision with 24 hour manned gate entrance and patrols. Rate is for 1, add $55 for 2. Ground floor. Fully furnished, complete cooking items, linens & towels, 40 flat screen TV with Dish Network TV, full size washer and dryer, fridge with ice maker, full size 4 burner range with oven and over the range built in microwave. Kitchen pantry with lots of shelves. All utilities including electricity, water, garbage pick up, and High Speed WiFi. Bathtub with shower. Queen size bed. Computer desk and chair. Dinette set with chairs. 2 closets (one is walk in). Crown moldings. Wood deck with furniture, reserved parking right in front of unit, everything needed for an extended stay. All bills paid. Use of most April Sound Country Club facilities including pools, hot tub, boat launch, fitness center, and 2 restaurants. All just a 5 minute walk away. 12 minutes to Conroe Regional Hospital. 20 minutes to The Woodlands. Visa/MC accepted.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1404 April Villa have any available units?
1404 April Villa doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Montgomery County, TX.
What amenities does 1404 April Villa have?
Some of 1404 April Villa's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1404 April Villa currently offering any rent specials?
1404 April Villa is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1404 April Villa pet-friendly?
No, 1404 April Villa is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Montgomery County.
Does 1404 April Villa offer parking?
Yes, 1404 April Villa offers parking.
Does 1404 April Villa have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1404 April Villa offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1404 April Villa have a pool?
Yes, 1404 April Villa has a pool.
Does 1404 April Villa have accessible units?
No, 1404 April Villa does not have accessible units.
Does 1404 April Villa have units with dishwashers?
No, 1404 April Villa does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1404 April Villa have units with air conditioning?
No, 1404 April Villa does not have units with air conditioning.
