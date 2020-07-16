All apartments in Montgomery County
Find more places like 12600 Melville Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Montgomery County, TX
/
12600 Melville Drive
Last updated October 5 2019 at 10:55 AM

12600 Melville Drive

12600 Melville Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

12600 Melville Drive, Montgomery County, TX 77356

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
tennis court
Enjoy this 1 bedroom lakefront condo in Conroe Lake, perfect for a romantic getaway or a family weekend, month or, why not a year. The Lodge at Walden community is in an exclusive area in Montgomery Texas. Located in the beautiful Lake Conroe area, The Lodge at Walden is the ideal place to unwind. In this cute condo you can relax at the balcony and take in the lake view, swim in either our Lodge swimming pool or the Walden community outdoor pool. If you are looking for more action, go out and explore all the recreation the Walden community area has to offer including tennis courts, gym, trails, wild life, playground area and much more.

More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/montgomery-tx?lid=12363420

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4986160)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12600 Melville Drive have any available units?
12600 Melville Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Montgomery County, TX.
What amenities does 12600 Melville Drive have?
Some of 12600 Melville Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12600 Melville Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12600 Melville Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12600 Melville Drive pet-friendly?
No, 12600 Melville Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Montgomery County.
Does 12600 Melville Drive offer parking?
Yes, 12600 Melville Drive offers parking.
Does 12600 Melville Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12600 Melville Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12600 Melville Drive have a pool?
Yes, 12600 Melville Drive has a pool.
Does 12600 Melville Drive have accessible units?
No, 12600 Melville Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12600 Melville Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12600 Melville Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 12600 Melville Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 12600 Melville Drive has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Biltmore
10600 Six Pines Dr
The Woodlands, TX 77380
Broadstone Woodmill Creek
1835 Woodland Field Crossing
The Woodlands, TX 77380
Riverwood
201 River Pointe Dr
Conroe, TX 77304
Hawthorne Ridge
3300 N Loop 336 W
Conroe, TX 77304
Millennium Waterway
1 Waterway Ave
The Woodlands, TX 77380
Alden Landing
7575 Gosling Rd
The Woodlands, TX 77382
Olympus Sierra Pines
1615 Sawdust Rd
The Woodlands, TX 77380
Montfair at the Woodlands
10851 E Montfair Blvd
The Woodlands, TX 77382

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXCollege Station, TXBryan, TX
Galveston, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXHumble, TXStafford, TXRosenberg, TXHuntsville, TXTomball, TXAtascocita, TXDayton, TXCrosby, TXJersey Village, TX
Channelview, TXMont Belvieu, TXHempstead, TXBrookshire, TXCinco Ranch, TXDeer Park, TXBellaire, TXLa Porte, TXSealy, TXPecan Grove, TXRichmond, TXBellville, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
Sam Houston State UniversitySan Jacinto Community College
The University of Texas Medical Branch