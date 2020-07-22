Rent Calculator
Montgomery County, TX
11606 Goldfinch Lane
Last updated January 10 2020 at 11:22 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
11606 Goldfinch Lane
11606 Goldfinch Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
11606 Goldfinch Lane, Montgomery County, TX 77356
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Super clean single story on the greenbelt not far from the lake, also on a cul-de-sac! New carpet in bedrooms, new ice maker & a brand new stove! It's also for sale!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11606 Goldfinch Lane have any available units?
11606 Goldfinch Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Montgomery County, TX
.
What amenities does 11606 Goldfinch Lane have?
Some of 11606 Goldfinch Lane's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 11606 Goldfinch Lane currently offering any rent specials?
11606 Goldfinch Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11606 Goldfinch Lane pet-friendly?
No, 11606 Goldfinch Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Montgomery County
.
Does 11606 Goldfinch Lane offer parking?
Yes, 11606 Goldfinch Lane offers parking.
Does 11606 Goldfinch Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11606 Goldfinch Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11606 Goldfinch Lane have a pool?
No, 11606 Goldfinch Lane does not have a pool.
Does 11606 Goldfinch Lane have accessible units?
No, 11606 Goldfinch Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 11606 Goldfinch Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11606 Goldfinch Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 11606 Goldfinch Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 11606 Goldfinch Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
