56 Apartments for rent in Midlothian, TX with parking
Life in Midlothian, Texas, may not be written in stone, but it is cast in cement - and the city likes it that way! Not only does Midlothian like the three cement companies that call it home, but it likes its billing as the cement capital of North Texas. It also likes its steel mill, the liquefied natural gas production plant that is on the drawing boards and the major warehouse operations it has in the area. City officials and residents alike agree that business and economic development is th...
The city's population continues to climb, experiencing a growth of more than 142% since 2000. And that's just fine with the city fathers. Midlothian has plenty of room to expand, with a total of about 37 acres within its boundaries right now, but nearly that much more open land under its jurisdiction. So, if you want to be a part of a developing phenomenon, here's your chance. See more
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Midlothian apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.
Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.
Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.
If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.
Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.
Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.
Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.