Last updated July 13 2020 at 2:35 AM

56 Apartments for rent in Midlothian, TX with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Midlothian apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a pr...
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
8 Units Available
Magnolia View
721 E Ridge Dr, Midlothian, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,108
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
1053 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located between Route 67 and Route 287. Stylish apartments with quality kitchen appliances, furniture and hardwood flooring. Community has a tennis court, a clubhouse and a pool.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated July 13 at 12:09am
22 Units Available
The Mark at Midlothian
999 Walter Stephenson Road, Midlothian, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,135
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1049 sqft
The Mark at Midlothian offers luxury apartment homes in a new upscale apartment community. Where luxe meets comfort, these spacious floorplans incorporate sleek design, modern fixtures, and abundance of light.
Results within 5 miles of Midlothian
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated July 13 at 12:14am
135 Units Available
The Mansions at Lake Ridge
7402 Lake Ridge Parkway, Grand Prairie, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,226
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,651
1277 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,296
1509 sqft
At Mansions at Lake Ridge, suburban living takes a refreshing twist. Apartment homes are intelligently clustered to preserve open green spacejust one of the communitys many environmentally conscious design features.
Verified

1 of 81

Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
14 Units Available
Midtown Cedar Hill
365 Uptown Blvd, Cedar Hill, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,362
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,556
1181 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Virtual touring and by appointment, self-guided touring is available. Contact us today! Experience a new standard of living at Midtown Cedar Hill Apartments. Our beautiful community is located in the heart of Cedar Hill, Texas.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
30 Units Available
Evolv
370 N State Highway 360, Mansfield, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,065
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
1069 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,085
1402 sqft
Fitness center with cardio and strength-training machines, free weights. Grassy pet park with agility equipment, benches. Immediate access to Highway 360.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 12:30am
34 Units Available
The Jane at Preston Trails
320 West Pleasant Run Road, Cedar Hill, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,204
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,557
1132 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,120
1406 sqft
NOW OPEN! The Jane at Preston Trails is a brand new apartment community offering one, two, and three-bedroom open-concept residences in Cedar Hill, TX.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 12:02am
24 Units Available
Enclave at Mira Lagos I
2629 S Grand Peninsula, Grand Prairie, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,132
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,506
1099 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,854
1385 sqft
Nicely designed apartments with custom cabinets, energy efficient windows and barbecue grilling stations. Tenants get access to a dog park and swimming pool. Hike at nearby Cedar Hill State Park during free time.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 12:23am
3 Units Available
The Hangar
201 S Clark Rd, Cedar Hill, TX
1 Bedroom
$840
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
959 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern apartments with ceiling fans and walk-in closets. On-site laundry facilities provided. Recreational amenities include a pool and playground. Near shopping at Cedar Hill Village and the Plaza at Cedar Hill.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 12:07am
11 Units Available
Oxford at Crossroads Centre
411 Alliance Boulevard, Waxahachie, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,045
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1082 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A modern, upscale community with resort-like features. On-site clubhouse, fitness center and a large pool with a sundeck. Luxury amenities include modern fixtures, spacious floor plans and a balcony on each home.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 12:32am
14 Units Available
Mansions Of Mansfield
400 N State Highway 360, Mansfield, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,000
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,339
959 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location for commuters off Highway 460 and close to Mansfield National Golf Course. Apartments feature vaulted ceilings, washer and dryer connections, and garden tubs. Community offers an online portal, maintenance service, and more.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated July 13 at 12:25am
7 Units Available
The Mark on Solon
630 Solon Rd, Waxahachie, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,191
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,403
978 sqft
The Mark On Solon offers luxury apartment homes in a new upscale apartment community. Where luxe meets comfort, these spacious floorplans incorporate sleek design, modern fixtures, and an abundance of light.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
1 Unit Available
Wilson Crossing
301 N Joe Wilson Rd, Cedar Hill, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,045
654 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to J Elmer Weaver Freeway. Apartments feature large pantries and walk-in closets. Community amenities include a fitness center, playground, sand volleyball court and two swimming pools. Residents enjoy access to a complimentary reserved carport.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 12:08am
38 Units Available
Julian at South Pointe
1300 Lowe Road, Mansfield, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,100
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1201 sqft
Find the peace and quiet you deserve at The Julian at South Pointe, brand new apartments located in Mansfield. Luxurious and serene, The Julian is designed for those seeking to leave behind the chaos of big city life.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
Contact for Availability
Legacy of Cedar Hill
720 N. Joe Wilson Dr., Cedar Hill, TX
1 Bedroom
$932
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
1042 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,365
1144 sqft
Nestled within the serene foliage and rolling hills of Cedar Hill, and conveniently located near Dallas and Fort Worth, Legacy of Cedar Hill offers the best of both worlds, by combining the best of city residential private apartment living within
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 12:09am
$
27 Units Available
The Mark on Conquest
2050 Conquest Blvd, Waxahachie, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,181
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,403
985 sqft
The Mark on Conquest offers luxury apartment homes in a new upscale apartment community. Where luxe meets comfort, these spacious floorplans incorporate sleek design, modern fixtures, and abundance of light.
Results within 10 miles of Midlothian
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 12:40am
15 Units Available
Greens of Hickory Trails
8613 Old Hickory Trl, Dallas, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,308
1044 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1213 sqft
Comfort comes easy at Greens of Hickory Trail. Our Dallas apartments are the perfect place to call home. We have crafted our community to cater to your unique needs.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 12:33am
15 Units Available
Bexley on Main
751 N Main St, Mansfield, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,204
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1329 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Industrial-style apartments with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Lots of community amenities, including a pool, community kitchen and lounge with fire pit. Soak up nature at nearby Katherine Rose Memorial Park. Near US 287.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated July 13 at 12:31am
13 Units Available
Redbird
The Woods of Five Mile Creek
6010 S Westmoreland Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$993
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,289
1010 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,566
1245 sqft
Close to Southwest Center Mall, I-20 and Bahama Beach Waterpark. Units with upgraded features including designer crown molding, stone entryways and garden tubs with luxurious ceramic surrounds.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 12:20am
25 Units Available
Wolf Creek
Regal Crossing
7575 Chaucer Pl, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$775
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$855
884 sqft
Easy access to Highway 67, I-20 and I-35, as well as shops and dining. Community includes a pool, media room and 24-hour fitness center. Units have large closets and W/D hookup.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
14 Units Available
Sheffield Village
Indigo Pointe Apartments
3033 Bardin Rd, Grand Prairie, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,036
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
1061 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,002
1248 sqft
Indigo Pointe apartments in Grand Prairie, TX, are located at the intersection of Interstate 20 and Highway 360. The units are freshly updated with wood flooring, new countertops and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
3 Units Available
Mount Vernon
1020 Scotland Dr, DeSoto, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
1076 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,885
1388 sqft
Mount Vernon's new and renovated Apartment Homes offer a charm that is not often found in this day and age. Professionally managed by people who really care.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
34 Units Available
Aura 3Fifty One
3655 Prairie Waters Dr, Grand Prairie, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,210
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1189 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,170
1486 sqft
Exquisite apartments with open layouts, garden tubs, and designer fixtures. Residents can enjoy the on-site coffee bar, conference room, swimming pool, and athletic center. Close to I-30. Near Mountain Creek Speedway and Bowles Park.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
21 Units Available
Grand Courtyards
525 W Westchester Pkwy, Grand Prairie, TX
1 Bedroom
$993
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,208
976 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,678
1257 sqft
Valet trash service, two resort-style pools and a business center round out this community's amenities. Apartments provide fireplaces, vaulted ceilings and private balconies/patios. The neighborhood is located near Fish Creek Preserve and Great Southwest Crossing.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
14 Units Available
Sheffield Village
Arioso Apartments & Townhomes
3030 Claremont Dr, Grand Prairie, TX
1 Bedroom
$997
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,326
1129 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury amenities like hot and cold spas, tanning bed. Resort-style pools with sun shelf and fountains. Open floor plans, large kitchens with breakfast bars. Five minutes to I-20 and Highway 360.
City Guide for Midlothian, TX

Life in Midlothian, Texas, may not be written in stone, but it is cast in cement - and the city likes it that way! Not only does Midlothian like the three cement companies that call it home, but it likes its billing as the cement capital of North Texas. It also likes its steel mill, the liquefied natural gas production plant that is on the drawing boards and the major warehouse operations it has in the area. City officials and residents alike agree that business and economic development is th...

The city's population continues to climb, experiencing a growth of more than 142% since 2000. And that's just fine with the city fathers. Midlothian has plenty of room to expand, with a total of about 37 acres within its boundaries right now, but nearly that much more open land under its jurisdiction. So, if you want to be a part of a developing phenomenon, here's your chance. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Midlothian, TX

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Midlothian apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

